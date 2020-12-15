Ten years ago, Alice Anderson was visiting Hampton’s North Beach on her birthday and found a men’s Tissot watch between some rocks.
The Exeter woman wasn’t sure what to do with it at the time.
Anderson, 57, didn’t think to hand it over to police, and Facebook community pages had not yet become the go-to place for lost and found items.
“At the time I thought, ‘Oh, happy birthday to me. Maybe I should try and sell it.’ But it didn’t feel right,” she recalled.
After giving it some thought, Anderson stashed it away in her desk. Every now and then, she would open the drawer, stare at the Swiss watch and think about the owner.
“Every couple of years I would see it and think, ‘What am I going to do with this watch?” she said.
Anderson admits she considered selling it a few times when money was tight, but she resisted the temptation.
On Saturday, Anderson decided to take to Facebook to try to locate the owner.
She posted about the watch in an Exeter community forum. A short time later, she received a reply from fellow Exeter resident Scott Bly.
Bly, 47, said he knew that it had to be the watch he lost a decade ago.
“I looked at the watch, and I was like, ‘That’s my watch,’” he said.
Bly immediately contacted Anderson. After grilling him and studying some old photos he sent her in which he was wearing the watch, she determined that it must belong to him.
He still had the box and paperwork the watch came with, though he couldn’t find any serial number on the box to match up with the watch.
They made arrangements for him to pick it up.
Bly recalled that he didn’t notice the watch was missing when he first lost it.
“One day I just woke up, and it wasn’t on my wrist. I have no idea what happened to it. I’ve been known to do that with a watch or two,” he said.
Bly assumed that the watch, which he said cost just under $1,000, likely fell off at Lake Winnipesaukee. But he said he also had been to North Beach many times as his son, who was 9 at the time, was taking surfing lessons around the time the watch vanished.
Bly said the clasp on the watch was broken, which is probably why it fell off.
“I might have been in the water, and it had an impact with the sea floor or the surfboard or something and it might have just popped off and rolled in with the tide and she just happened to be there at the time,” he said.
Handing over the watch brought Anderson a sense of relief and closure.
“I feel a lot better about it. It sounds silly, but I feel like something’s been lifted. This was not my watch and I had no idea who it belonged to and I didn’t like having it,” Anderson said.