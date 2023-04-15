 Skip to main content
10 years later, NH remembers Boston Marathon bombing

Boston Marathon Memorial
A makeshift memorial grew near the marathon finish line in the days after the bombing.

 /SHAWNE K. WICKHAM/SUNDAY NEWS/2013

They were runners and spectators, police officers, medical workers and volunteers, buoyant from the energy of the crowd and the beauty of the spring day.

Until everything changed.

Denise Spenard of Manchester

Denise Spenard of Manchester speaks about her experience 10 years ago when she survived the Boston Marathon bombings.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg commanded a military police unit for the Massachusetts Army National Guard that played a key role after the Boston Marathon bombing.
Bedford's Michelle Collier

Michelle Collier was nearing the finish line at the Boston Marathon in 2013 when a bomb went off. She managed to finish the race.
Boston Strong
Denise Spenard, who was injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, keeps her Boston Strong quilt with her running awards in the workout room of her Manchester home. Invited to run the marathon in 2014, she has run every year since.
Boston Marathon Memorial
Baseball caps for rivals Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, left at a makeshift memorial, showed the depth of unity after the Boston Marathon bombing.
Boston Marathon Memorial
Running shoes with wings were added to a makeshift memorial near the site of the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013.
Remembering the victims

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, right, met with Carlos Arredondo in 2015, two years after the Boston Marathon bombing. Arredondo, “the man in the cowboy hat” in what became an iconic news photo, helped save the life of runner Jeff Bauman when bombs exploded at the finish line, severely injuring Bauman’s legs.

An error occurred