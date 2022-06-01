Fourteen future first responders took their first steps toward careers in emergency services this week, members of the first graduating class of Earn While You Learn emergency medical technicians (EMTs) in Nashua.
On Tuesday, the graduates were joined by Nashua Fire Chief Steve Buxton, Dr. Joseph Leahy of Southern New Hampshire Health System, and American Medical Response (AMR) officials to celebrate the group’s completion of their training. The news comes as the country continues to face a critical shortage of first responders.
“One of the challenges in the city of Nashua has been finding a path to enter into a career in emergency services,” said Chief Buxton.
“AMR’s Earn While You Learn program is a path that will allow that foundation to be built. Congratulations to the graduates," Buxton continued. "Your hard work and dedication to your studies have provided that foundation for you to begin your career path. We look forward to meeting each and every one of you in the field.”
Through the Earn While You Learn program, participants are hired to attend a full-time EMT training program, which will enable the trainee to become certified at the state level, then work on an ambulance at American Medical Response Inc.
The program allows trainees to be full time or part time employees while taking the necessary certification courses to become EMTs.
Participants are hired as employees and compensated while attending AMR’s EMT-Basic certification course. Upon successful completion of the program and obtaining their state certification, participants are promoted to EMT-B with a pay increase.
“Earn While You Learn is a huge boost for our health care systems in Nashua,” said Dr. Leahy, Associate Vice President of Emergency Medicine for Southern New Hampshire Health System. “Congratulations to all of you for your dedication. You come to us at a very, very tough time, and I think the hospitals are going to be very happy to see you on board.”
Since AMR launched the program in 2018, more than 1,000 EMS professionals have graduated from Earn While You Learn.
“The EMS worker shortage has only been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Patrick Pickering, AMR Northeast Regional Director. “I’m happy to say that AMR is combatting that issue with 16 new EMTs here in Nashua and dozens of others across New Hampshire. To our Nashua EMS providers, paramedics, and EMTs providing care 24 hours, seven days a week. Thank you very much for your support in getting these new graduates up to speed on what you do day in and day out.”
The 14 graduates are: Kayla M. Grenier of Manchester, Kelli A. Skahan of Nashua, Sabrina R. Tucker of Loudon, Kevin M. Bayer of Manchester, Matthew Dowdy of Tyngsborough, Mass., Andrew Downey of Manchester, Sierra Dumont-Willey of Cornish, Matthew C. Gearty of Somersworth, Kaylen Hebert of Effingham, Meghan Killilea of Harrisville, Leonard Kinyua of Rochester, Isaac Meszynski of Mason, Donald J. Spinelli of Manchester and Justin Tousignant of Barrington.
AMR Nashua also celebrated the addition of 2-year-old Golden Doodle Coco to the Global Medical Response (GMR) Therapy Dog Team as the company’s 33rd licensed therapy dog.
The GMR Therapy Dog Team has been providing comfort and happiness to the first responders and the communities they serve since 2016. Now certified, Coco will bring comfort and provide emotional support to GMR first responders and the community.
Coco can also visit hospitals, ER’s, join ambulance demonstrations, and provide educational opportunities for children.
AMR is looking for new recruits for upcoming Earn While You Learn academies. For additional information, or to sign up for the academy, visit www.amr.net/careers.