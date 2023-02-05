MEREDITH — Too warm, then too cold. But in the end, the pucks stopped here — lots of them.
The 14th New England Pond Hockey Classic faced its share of adversity this weekend, including a modicum of frostbitten fingers. But the icemen — hundreds of them — came nonetheless, and played on.
Born on nearby Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee, the PHC has been held there every year except 2012, 2016 and this year, when the ice didn’t set up properly and the tournament took a half mile road trip west to Lake Waukewan.
Canceled at the last minute in 2022 by a freak storm that made Meredith Bay unplayable, this year’s PHC looked uncertain, nearly right up to the puck-drop on Friday morning.
Because of the extreme cold and wind chill, play on Saturday started at noon and saw the 275, four-on-four teams, playing two 15-minute games, instead of two games with 15-minute periods each.
That there was play at all, was “almost a miracle,” said Scott Crowder, the founder of the PHC and a Meredith resident.
“We finessed the ice for two weeks,” he said, with volunteers helping clear a nearly 10-acre area on Lake Waukewan for 26 rinks and then flooding its surface with a million gallons of water brought up from the lake bottom.
A former collegiate hockey player at UMass Amherst and the son of and nephew of former NHL players, Crowder said those who pursue the sport are a special bunch.
“I think what we just experienced over the last two days” — in comparison to Friday and Saturday, Sunday was downright “tropical,” he said, with temperatures near freezing — “shows how much hockey players love their game,” said Crowder.
“When we left on Friday, it was minus 44 with the wind chill” on Lake Waukewan, he said. To make play more bearable on Saturday, the games were started hours later than normal and also shortened.
“Certainly, it was hard to skate with the wind and hard to tie your skates but that we played over 400 games” cumulatively during the PHC is a testament to the fortitude of hockey players, at least one of whom this year came from Hawaii, said Crowder.
He said many players heeded cold-weather warnings and dressed appropriately, but some did not, and there were several reports of frostbitten fingers.
A representative of Meredith Fire-Rescue, which was at the PHC for its entirety and whose members flooded the rinks on Saturday night, said his agency responded to significantly more reports of broken pipes because of the cold than to frostbite on Lake Waukewan.
Maureen Allgair of Moultonborough came out with her family, including Xena, “the Princess Warrior” Siberian Husky, and 13-month old Jaxon Mullin — “I’m his ‘Mimi,’ she explained — to watch good hockey.
No one in the Mullin family — dad Mike, mom Bianca nor Jaxon, all of whom are from Saco, Maine — currently plays hockey.
“We spectate,” said Mike Mullin, who on Sunday was attending his third PHC, while his wife, he said, has been to even more.
He said that Jaxon, who seemed to really enjoy sitting in a sled pulled around by Allgair, who in turn was led by Xena, might be “a future hockey player, if he wants.”
George Perry and Matt Chase of the South Shore Mass. team known as “The Rippers,” are already sold on the joys of playing in the PHC; the 2023 competition was their 10th and counting.
Perry, a Dover resident and engineer at the Seabrook nuclear power plant, and Chase, who sells medical devices, met way back through a men’s hockey league in the Bay State. Both men are 40 and have played hockey a long time; Chase also played junior hockey.
On Sunday, The Rippers came up short in the Open Division finals against a fellow Massachusetts quartet: Team Grassy Pond of Westford.
“The ice was a little choppy today,” said Perry, but the good news, Chase interjected, was “We didn’t break any ankles.”
“It was bad on Friday,” said Perry, while Chase praised Crowder for starting later and having shorter games on Saturday.
Staying at a friend’s condo in The Weirs section of Laconia, Perry and Chase said they supported several local businesses during their time at the PHC.
They thanked the PHC for putting on a great event and local residents for coming out to support the teams.
“We always have a good time up here,” said Chase, who said he’d be back for the PHC in 2024.
Ironically, the popularity of the PHC is keeping it from growing, said Crowder, because it’s not possible to have more than 275 teams compete over a three-day period. Teams that have competed in the PHC are automatically invited to return, he said, adding that more than 90% of the teams come back.
Although they didn’t win their division crown, Perry and Chase were proud of the way The Rippers played in the PHC and they also complimented team Grassy Pond for its effort.
“This is the strongest finish we ever had,” said Chase, with The Rippers ending their 2023 PHC campaign with a 5-1 record.
Jack Fitts of Team Grassy Pond — which is named after a pond in Westford —said Sunday was “Our sixth crack at it but the first time winning.”
Winning was “very sweet,” he said, and made more so by the fact that the team — and all the PHC players — “had to survive.”
“The first day was ridiculous,” he said. “We probably have a guy who has frost bite on his ear.”
He said The Rippers were “fantastic” and that both teams played “a good, clean game” that also saw some occasional hard, but legal contact.
Team Grassy Pond is “absolutely” returning next year to defend its title, said Fitts, but in the meantime is basking in its title.
Following photos of all the division-winning teams, a Grassy Pond player laid out the immediate next step for the squad: “All right,” he said, “Let’s get some champagne.”