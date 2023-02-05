Bay State Battle
Buy Now

In an all Bay State battle, the Grassy Pond team from Westford on Sunday defeated The Rippers of the South Shore, 3-1, for the Open Division championship in the 14th New England Pond Hockey Classic on Lake Waukewan in Meredith.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

MEREDITH — Too warm, then too cold. But in the end, the pucks stopped here — lots of them.

The 14th New England Pond Hockey Classic faced its share of adversity this weekend, including a modicum of frostbitten fingers. But the icemen — hundreds of them — came nonetheless, and played on.

The winners

After winning the Open division title Sunday at the 14th New England Pond Hockey Classic, the Grassy Pond team from Westford, Mass. poses with the championship trophy on Lake Waukewan in Meredith.
Westford vs South Shore
Buy Now

In an all Bay State battle, the Grassy Pond team from Westford on Sunday defeated The Rippers of the South Shore, 3-1 for the Open division championship in the 14th New England Pond Hockey Classic on Lake Waukewan in Meredith. 
Division winning teams

All of the division-winning teams in this past weekend’s 14th New England Pond Hockey Classic on Lake Waukewan in Meredith.