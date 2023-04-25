If you felt the earth shake in the Sandwich area Tuesday morning, you weren’t alone.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 2.9 magnitude earthquake at 9:49 a.m. in Center Sandwich, with the epicenter located between the shore of Squam Lake and nearby Red Hill.
Officials with Sandwich Fire and Rescue, and police in Meredith and Moultonborough received calls from residents reporting a loud “boom" and rumbling.
The quake generated quite a bit of chatter on social media, with residents describing their experiences.
“My family definitely heard that! Sounded like a huge tree fell on the house,” wrote Virginia Plummer of Sandwich on Facebook.
“We heard the big boom in North Haverhill,” Betty Placey-Dube posted on Facebook.
“Dogs were goin’ nuts here in Meredith, I thought they were losing their minds,” Meredith Katrina Parsons wrote on Facebook.
“I initially thought that my furnace might have exploded,” Vicky Bradley of Holderness posted on Facebook. “Big boom and the house shook. I ran right down to the basement to check.”
The USGS said two earthquakes were reported in a three-day span in New Hampshire in February.
A 1.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in the North Woodstock area of the White Mountains, after a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in Warner.
The USGS recorded a 1.9 magnitude earthquake on Jan. 25 near Bow, with the epicenter located near Allen Road and Parsons Way and Bow Bog Brook.
Prior to that, a 1.9 magnitude registered in Alton on Dec. 20, and a 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit off Lake Winnisquam in November. That earthquake occurred about 3.1 miles northwest of Laconia, at the depth of 5.4 kilometers, according to the USGS.
In May 2022, a 2.2-magnitude earthquake whose epicenter was 1.8 miles deep registered on the northeastern side of Lake Wentworth.
According to the USGS, New Hampshire has endured hundreds of earthquakes throughout its history.
On Nov. 9, 1810, Exeter was rattled by a magnitude 6 earthquake, accompanied by a noise like a ‘great explosion’ directly beneath the area. Windows were broken in Portsmouth.
The Concord region experienced several shocks between 1872 and 1891. Two moderate earthquakes, the first on Nov. 18, 1872, and the second on Dec. 19, 1882, were felt there. The first one lasted 10 seconds and was felt up in Laconia, while the 1882 tremor shook buildings in Dover and Pittsfield.
According to the USGS, the two largest quakes in New Hampshire history occurred four days apart in 1940, Dec. 20 and 24, both centered in Ossipee.
Both quakes measured 5.5 on the Richter Scale. Tamworth sustained the most damage, mostly to older homes and chimneys. Reports stated well water was muddy for several days, and minor damage such as cracked walls, broken water pipes, fallen plaster, and broken furniture also occurred.