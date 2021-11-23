The 21st annual Bektash Shriners “Fez-tival of Trees” is taking place at their Concord headquarters through Nov. 28. When the festival is finished, they will draw winners of more than 90 trees and decorated Christmas wreaths.

The festival is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. except Thanksgiving day, and is located at 189 Pembroke Road, Concord, with the entrance around the rear of the building. Santa will also be on hand.

Go to the website for more information or online viewing options: www.bektashshriners.org.