Sisters Denise MacArthur, right, and Sandie Roy, both of Manchester, closely examine an ice-cream themed tree at the Bektash Temple Fez-tival of Trees in Concord. Roy was chuckling over an ornament saying “Ice cream makes me happy.” The 21st annual festival continues through Sunday, with more than 90 decorated trees and wreaths that will be raffled off on Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except Thanksgiving, at the Shriners’ headquarters at 189 Pembroke Road in Concord. For more information go to www.bektashshriners.org.
Gail Brown of New Durham, whose husband is a Shriner, visits the festival every year with her grandson Gibson Griffith, 12, of Lee. They look at the trees, then have a nice dinner in the evening.
Allegra Boverman/Union Leader
Sisters Denise MacArthur, right, and Sandie Roy, both of Manchester, closely examine an ice-cream themed tree at the Bektash Temple Fez-tival of Trees in Concord. Roy was chuckling over an ornament saying “Ice cream makes me happy.” The 21st annual festival continues through Sunday, with more than 90 decorated trees and wreaths that will be raffled off on Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except Thanksgiving, at the Shriners’ headquarters at 189 Pembroke Road in Concord. For more information go to www.bektashshriners.org.
The 21st annual Bektash Shriners “Fez-tival of Trees” is taking place at their Concord headquarters through Nov. 28. When the festival is finished, they will draw winners of more than 90 trees and decorated Christmas wreaths.
The festival is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. except Thanksgiving day, and is located at 189 Pembroke Road, Concord, with the entrance around the rear of the building. Santa will also be on hand.