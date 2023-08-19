120821-news-longtimecouples-010.JPG
8/19/20 Some of the couples at RiverWoods Manchester who are married 60 years or more. They gathered Saturday to chat. At far left, standing and seated are Joe and Priscilla Dutile. At center standing together are Glen and Gwen Gerhard, seated together in front of them are Wilma and John Minnick. Standing together at right are Judi and Bob Fowski. and at far right standing and seated are Sharon and Bill Kielty.

MANCHESTER — Judi Fowski spotted her future husband across a room when they were both swimming instructors at a summer camp in the Berkshires. She turned to a friend and said, "I'm going to marry that man."

Her sixth sense about Bob Fowski proved true.