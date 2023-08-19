MANCHESTER — Judi Fowski spotted her future husband across a room when they were both swimming instructors at a summer camp in the Berkshires. She turned to a friend and said, "I'm going to marry that man."
Her sixth sense about Bob Fowski proved true.
The Fowskis will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. At RiverWoods Manchester, a retirement community off Hooksett Hill Road, they're not the only ones.
Thirteen couples living at RiverWoods Manchester have been married for more than 60 years — a diamond milestone that few couples reach — with a love that still burns brightly.
For a surprising number, the romance movie cliché holds true: It was love at first sight. Even when eyesight has dimmed, and hearing and walking don't happen as clearly and quickly as they once did, the glow is still there.
"I never doubted he was the one. It was always a gut instinct," said Judi, 86. "It's only happened to me one other time. We were driving down the road and I said to Bob, 'We're going to own that home."
Engaged for nine months, they got married four hours after Judi graduated from college.
"When I met him, I didn't care what he looked like," Their marriage "turned out to be everything I wanted. He's very reliable, very honest. He has a sense of humor — weird, though."
Bob, 87, smiled wryly. "Weird is good."
How did he know Judi was right for him?
"I didn't. You don't know initially. It's evolves. I can say all sorts of platitudes. She's pretty. She's resourceful. But it just happens."
What made it last?
"It's just being respectful and listening," Bob said. To get through tough times, "you just work at it and bear it."
"He cooks. I don't," Judi said. "Each person took care of themselves. We didn't depend on the other for happiness. We were happy within ourselves."
They overcame challenges as a unified front: Moving nine times in 65 years, they started several business from scratch: a retail farm store, a sailboat charter company, a financial planning service.
"I used to say I jumped off a high diving board. And when I hit the water, I knew we could make it," Judi said.
They gave each other space for individual pursuits. Bob's downhill skiing. Judi's stained glass. "I was a glass-aholic." She taught it to indulge the hobby, then opened a store to sustain it. "He never said to me, 'You're spending too much time on it. You're spending too much money."
If they were to advise others how to know the right person has come along, what would they say?
"When you think more about them than yourself," Judi said. "When you only have $25 in your pocket and you buy something for the other person."
People buy food for their animals all the time before they buy it for themselves, Judi said. "That's how you know you're in love."
Expert advice
According to the U.S. Census and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the marriage rate in 2021 was 6 per thousand people. The divorce rate was 2.5 per thousand.
The average marriage in the United States lasts 19.9 years, and couples in Maine and West Virginia typically have the longest-lasting unions, according to the national data.
Advice from those with six decades of experience may be worth a listen.
RiverWoods residents John Minnick, 87, and Wilma Minnick, 82, formerly of Stratham, met at a mixer at Boston University in 1959.
"She was pretty," he said.
"He was handsome," she said.
"As the evening wore on we just seemed to hit it off. You get that feeling," he said.
"You just know," she said.
They married a year later.
How have they made it work for 63 years? Trust and patience — lots of it.
"An argument always helps," John said. "You can't be perfect. Communication resolves a lot of questions. You dialogue no matter what it is or how serious it is. Communication is key to a happy marriage."
"A lot of good discussions took place when we went out to dinner," Wilma said. "Friday night was our night. Saturday and Sunday were with the kids."
An adventuresome life
Glen Gerhard, 88, met Gwenyth, his enduring one and only, on a blind date, when she was a high school senior and he was a college junior. She was visiting her older sister, who attended Syracuse University with Glen.
They went to a movie. "Her head was on my shoulder. We were comfortable immediately," he said.
When she headed to Oberlin College the following year, he asked, "After four years, do I have a chance?"
Gwenyth said, "More than a chance."
He visited her every other weekend and surprised her with a ring in 1956. They'll be married for 66 years at the end of this month.
How did he know she was the one?
"Pure instinct," Glen said.
When Gwenyth saw Glen, it was "Love at first sight."
"We never changed our minds," he said. "We've had an adventuresome life together."
Their affection did not dim after Gwyneth's stroke.
Throughout marriage and independent careers, they supported each other.
"It's basically being flexible. We both had a hand in the kids. We had similar values. We made friends wherever we went through church organizations. We had a large support network. We did things together," said Glen, a retired engineering professor. "We worked through things together. I'm not the best communicator. I learned to be better."
No matter what
"I think marriage is based on willingness to share, understand, and share everything — disagreements, kids," said Bill Kielty, 86, who married his wife, Sharon, 84, when he was 21 and she was 19.
"I felt fortunate to have someone I knew loved me and I loved him. We were just kids," Sharon said. "We survived. All the effort we put into having no money, having kids."
A sense of humor is really important. You need to be able to laugh at each other or with each other, she said. "When you get into an argument, you have to laugh at the end of the day and say, 'How silly was that?'"
Priscilla Dutile, 85, of Manchester and her husband Joe, 90, recently moved to RiverWoods. They met while they were in college at Keene State. A fraternity brother challenged Joe to ask Priscilla out.
"I just knew when I saw her, she was going to be the one," he said.
"We had a lot in common. We fell in love," Priscilla said.
"And we still are," Joe said. "We never argue. Because she's always right."
"You don't think about it. You respect each other. You each give a little. You basically like to do the same things. If I don't like something or he doesn't like something we compromise," she said.
She taught first grade, and he taught woodworking and cabinetmaking at Memorial High School in Manchester for 35 years.
At Christmastime, he made wooden teddy bears, snowmen and trees for her little students to decorate.
"Whatever idea she came up with, I made it," Joe said.
"We've helped each other no matter what," Priscilla said.