Seven Boy Scouts of Troop 135 in the Manchester area were recently honored for earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest scouting achievement.
Aside from organizing and completing a community service project, scouts must earn 21 merit badges in areas of citizenship, communication, personal management and physical fitness.
Scouts and projects included:
Ian Algozzine improved the landscape in a section of St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bedford, making it a much more inviting place for families and friends to pay respect to their loved ones.
Cameron Fort completed his project for the Manchester Historical Society Museum, building a closet to store and organize stock in the gift shop.
Evan Perry, who has been involved with Rec Sports for years, renovated a storage shed for the irrigation system at Petersbrook Field, one of the Rec Sport Fields in Hooksett.
Raffael Raduazo constructed wooden signs for two Bedford Conservation areas. The signs note the conservation status and increase awareness of the protected land.
Casey Shiepe built a 40-foot boardwalk over a muddy section of trail at Rock Rimmon Park in Manchester. The boardwalk benefits not only the city but daily hikers.
Tyler Spampenato planned and raised funds for the repairs and painting of a 200-foot section of a fence at the New St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bedford. The fence encloses a section of the cemetery where infants are buried.
Benjamin Sylvain produced a functional and sustainable vegetable garden for residents of Harbor Homes Shelter in Nashua.
Community mentors, family and fellow scouts supported their efforts by fundraising, helping with construction and providing leadership skills.
Sponsored by Sacred Heart Church Manchester, the troop meets at the church or weather permitting, Camp Carpenter, on Mondays at 6:15p.m.
The troop was chartered in 1946 and offers hiking, camping, canoeing, high adventure trips, and participating in outdoor skills competitions, like the annual Klondike Derby.