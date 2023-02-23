A day on the Queen City slopes Feb 23, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Buy Now Jenessa Rey, visiting from Miami, Florida, flies down the tubing slope. Brittany Grimes/Union Leader From out of town Brittany Grimes/Union Leader Jenessa Rey, visiting from Miami, Florida, flies down the tubing slope. Show more Show less Buy Now Brittany Grimes/Union Leader Jenessa Rey, visiting from Miami, Florida, flies down the tubing slope. Buy Now Brittany Grimes/Union Leader Anita and Tyler Harrison, at left, watch the slopes by the fire at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester. Buy Now Brittany Grimes/Union Leader Derek Brodeur lands a snow ramp jump at the end of the slope. Buy Now Brittany Grimes/Union Leader Kayla Papa hauls Luca Papa on his tube after a tubing session. Advertisement Buy Now Brittany Grimes/Union Leader Sarah Mecnaga skis over to the lifts with her mom Amanda Lindquist at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save You don’t have to leave the city to have tubing, sledding and snowboarding fun. Families flocked to McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester on Sunday to take advantage of the machine-made snow. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Dear Abby: Stepmother feels slighted by teen's birthday episode Heloise: Get your closet in tip-top shape A day on the Queen City slopes +5 Bedford men back from fourth trip to Ukraine +8 Dear Abby: Divorced couple's finances have changed since parting Dear Abby:Wife not sure where to turn when snooping bares stunner Load more {{title}} Most Popular Dear Abby :Daughter weighs reaching out to father after long silence After almost 70 years, Franklin City Hall needs to be brought up to code -- or close Dear Abby: Husband bitter when wife succeeds where he failed Bedford men back from fourth trip to Ukraine PSU student offers reward for stolen pendant made with her dad's ashes Dear Abby: Professionals show concern for woman's safety and life Dear Abby:Wife not sure where to turn when snooping bares stunner Dear Abby: Divorced couple's finances have changed since parting Dear Abby: Stepmother feels slighted by teen's birthday episode Dear Abby: Betrayal shatters marriage at beginning of retirement Request News Coverage