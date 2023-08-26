A grass menagerie: For three decades, Londonderry farmstead home to popular flea market

LONDONDERRY
How does a flea market fly for 32 years?
The best person to answer that is Peter Sapatis, 88, of Londonderry — a retired Air Force pilot who started the Londonderry Flea Market in 1991, when he was looking for something inspiring and profitable to do with 30 acres he had purchased on Route 102.
For three decades, the farmstead has been home to one of the state’s largest and longest-running flea markets, with up 300 to 400 vendors and crafters and ordinary folks who hold their annual yard sales here. It’s become a fixture, open on weather-friendly weekends from April to October — and it’s amassed a loyal following.
The $1.50 admission is a bargain. Seniors 60 and older and kids 12 and under come free. Dogs are welcome, too, provided they’re on leashes and the leashes are attached to owners.
“Find a treasure. That’s what I tell ‘em,” said Kristine Bell of Merrimack at the front gate, as a line of cars snaked into the flea market last month.
“A group of seniors come here to socialize with each other,” said Donna Watts of Derry as she greeted the morning’s arrivals and familiar faces, including pets. “We recognize dogs more than people,” she said. “They come to socialize their dogs.”
“Where else can you walk your dog and go shopping at the same time?” said Sapatis, who commands this sprawling outdoor emporium with the zeal of an off-duty Santa.
For meandering bargain hunters, it’s a day of serendipity and searching.
The flea market, located in a large open field on Nashua Road, contains sought-after stuff, plus things you never knew existed, toys and gadgets that Baby Boomers recall from childhood, pop culture relics in their original boxes, items that could be antiques, wearables, collectibles, consumables, plus everything-that-must-go from estates, business and store closeouts and homes whose occupants have moved — or are just starting to think about it.
“It’s awesome. You can bargain shop, too — especially towards the end when people are closing down,” said Shannon Otis of Londonderry, who comes to find quirky decorations for the house she moved into.
Old stuff, old friends
There’s allure bordering on happy addiction for vendors — a comfortable, informal culture of colleagues who buy and sell things to trade or talk about, where friendly banter is spiced with snark.
“You meet new friends here. You can hang out,” said Ed Maldonado of Derry, one of the flea market’s original vendors. He has rented a tent here every year since 1991, except when the market was closed in 2020 during COVID.
“It’s a place to socialize for a lot of people, vendors and customers,” Maldonado said. “It’s my entertainment for the weekend. I get rid of my junk and I enjoy it.”
Flea markets are not exactly cutting-edge retail or in vogue with any single group. They cater to people with imagination for repurposing things, who enjoy the fair-like atmosphere and buy and sell for a vocation, pastime, hobby or need. The name flea market comes from 19th-century France, where used upholstered furniture was peddled in outdoor markets and rumored to come with pests.
Sapatis started the Londonderry Flea Market after walking his undeveloped land with his daughter and contemplating what he might do for his next chapter. “Why don’t you open a flea market?” he recalls her saying.
“I had only been to a flea market once in my life,” he said. They toured flea markets in Derry and Hollis and decided on a plan. For the first 10 years he subsidized the seasonal outdoor weekend market by running an indoor year-round flea market in Nashua.
Today, his vendors come from across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. Sometimes Sapatis serves as a go-between, linking people who call when their business has closed or a relative has died with a vendor on his revolving list.
Talking price... and more
These days, Maldonado’s booth is crammed with personal and family castoffs, along with things he’s amassed in years of acquiring and bartering: globes on stands, framed landscapes and still lifes, his children’s two-wheeled “rip-stick” skateboards, vintage toy cars including a Batmobile and a scarlet red Chevy El Camino, a brass bed frame, a wooden ship’s wheel, acoustic guitars, a ukulele, a violin, a large birdcage, Star Wars figurines and 14 pairs of binoculars, mostly from his brother.
“I’ve been collecting for so long. It’s a junk collection. If it doesn’t sell, I give it to Goodwill,” Maldonado said.
Manchester’s Michelle Jata, who has sold here for 10 years, has developed regular customers for her original oil paintings of seaside scenes and New England landscapes. “Gallery prices are crazy. I have no overhead here. It’s like my little store. The funky setting works. Some people may not have the money, but they get a lot of joy from coming to an art show.”
Toni Lebeuik, 98, of Manchester started selling here last year. Her table includes items that she likes but doesn’t need, plus Harley Davidson motorcycle memorabilia from the estate of her grandson’s friend. Why, at this time in life, does she choose to do this every weekend the weather permits?
“I love people. I don’t want to be a couch potato. They buy. I talk to them. They come back to talk, even if they don’t buy,” she said.
‘A lot of somethings’
David Gill of Lyndeborough operates Dave’s Military Surplus under a tent filled with flak jackets, ammo cans that formerly carried bullets or bombs, camouflage rucksacks and helmets from World War and World War II. He started selling five years ago, when his personal collection exceeded his space at home.
“I had too much junk. I remember growing up with Army-Navy stores. I bought something, then I bought something else. Next thing I knew I had a lot of somethings.”
Active duty military service members and veterans stop to swap stories, which bubble up when they spot something they used while serving. “I love talking to the old timers,” said Gill. “They love having someone to reminisce with.”
One Saturday shopper was awestruck by a 30 mm “tank killer,” a giant bullet fired from an airplane at an enemy tank on the ground.
“I sell to reenactors, and people who are prepping for the end of the world,” Gill said. Air tight-packets of MREs — meals ready to eat — are big hits, he said, including the vegetarian version with cookies, peanut butter and jelly, and lentil soup. “It was a humanitarian daily ration, a full day of food going to people in Afghanistan.”
From trash to treasure
The Flea Market spreads out in lanes of stalls, packed with everything from essential oils, scented candles and energy drinks to surplus items from drug store racks, embroidered clothing, used home furnishings and wall art.
“We came just to look for whatever we can find that’s cool and different,” said Otis, of Londonderry. “A lot of things you can’t find in stores you can find here and it’s cheaper.”
“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” said her boyfriend, Michael Boucher.
Sapatis the overseer clearly enjoys the traders and the customer interaction. He patrols the grounds in a secondhand golf-cart, greeting first-timers and regulars with a smile.
Flea markets are not exactly recreation, and for most people, they’re not a big draw on a summer weekend when other pursuits beckon.
Sapatis estimates that about 15% of the U.S. population visits flea markets. “But that 15% are dedicated,” he said. “They’ll come every weekend, especially when they reach age 60. They have to have free time, and they like a bargain. I see them here, walking around with a garden tool they probably paid $3 or $4 for,” that might go for $15 to $20 brand new.
The thrill of a deal
The pull of a smart buy continues to lure generations, Sapatis said.
He recalls a vendor who bought a saxophone from another vendor for $40. He took it home, cleaned it, put on a new mouthpiece and set it on his own table for $150. People looked but didn’t buy. Then he listed it on the internet and a buyer from Maine showed up. The man examined it and took careful notes, then asked, ‘What do you want for it?’
The vendor replied, ‘What’s it worth?’
The man said, ‘I’ll give you $18,000.’”
Sold.
“I think the town of Londonderry appreciates me giving free space” to people who want to hold their yard, barn or garage sale here once a year, regardless of what town they’re from, Sapatis said.
Here, they’re surrounded by like-minded souls and a captive audience of bargain hunters — without angering any neighbors who might not appreciate the traffic and parked cars.