A legacy of learning and love: His father helps Jeff Brodsky pass along his passion for journalism

How do you measure a life well lived? Is it by your accomplishments, the path you leave for others to follow? Or perhaps it’s the people whose lives you have touched, those who will love and remember you when you are gone.
.
The pandemic caused a lot of people to reflect on who and what truly matters in their lives, and the legacy they wish to leave behind.
For Jeff Brodsky, that reckoning began a few years earlier.
Brodsky, 47, has Parkinson’s disease, a neurological condition that is robbing him of motor function even as his mind remains sharp and active.
“Cognitively, I’m 100 percent,” he said in a recent interview at his Manchester home.
“It’s frustrating, seeing myself get sick. I’ve been to the best hospitals in Boston and New York, to specialized neurologists,” he said. “There’s nothing that can be done.”
Legacy is very much on Brodsky’s mind these days.
“The concept of mortality and legacy hit me about three years ago, when I started really getting worse and when my body’s muscles started slowly losing function,” he said.
“And that’s when I called my father and I said, ‘Let’s do something for student journalists.’”
“So my dad and I brainstormed,” he said. “He got a legal pad out and he took down all of my ideas.”
Jeff’s father is Howard Brodsky, the co-founder, chairman and co-CEO of CCA Global Partners, one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S. In 2019, he became the first American to be awarded the international Rochdale Award, considered the Nobel Prize of cooperatives.
He is also one of Jeff’s caregivers and closest friends.
Together, they created the Brodsky Prize, honoring a New Hampshire high school journalist for her or his “initiative and enterprise, contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking.” The award is administered through the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications.
“The legacy had to be something that could be carried on to other generations,” Jeff said.
In this, its fourth year, the Brodskys have doubled the award to $10,000. Howard Brodsky is one of the judges.
The Brodsky Prize, Howard said, means a lot to Jeff in these difficult days.
“Journalism is important to him,” he said. “He really wants it to stand for something, something that can be bold and thoughtful.”
Passion for journalism
Jeff Brodsky has always had a passion for journalism, starting with his years as co-editor of the award-winning Manchester High School Central newspaper, The Little Green.
His dedication to transparency led to a battle with the school administration — and prominent mention in the Freedom Forum’s 1994 book about high school journalism, “Death by Cheeseburger.”
When he was still in high school, Brodsky talked his way into an internship with the Chicago Sun-Times that led to him meeting and interviewing some of the nation’s leaders in Washington. He has photos of himself with many of them, including White House press secretary Marlin Fitzwater, NASA head Richard Truly, Sen. Bob Dole and then-House Speaker Tom Foley.
At 18, he started his own polling company, National Scholastic Surveys, to solicit the opinions of students.
Even as a youngster, his father said, “Jeff had enormous intestinal fortitude. When he wanted something, he went ahead and he was going to make it happen.”
When Jeff was a high school freshman, newly elected President George H.W. Bush was returning to New Hampshire for a speech. Jeff asked his dad if he could get him a ticket to the event.
Howard tried but the answer came back: There were no tickets available.
“I’m going to go,” Jeff insisted.
Howard learned later his son had called the White House and asked to speak with the press person responsible for advancing the event. Jeff tracked him down, introduced himself as “Jeff Brodsky from The Little Green newspaper,” and said he wanted to interview him about what’s involved in preparing for such an event.
“He came back with a press badge to go see Bush,” Howard recalled. Sure enough, watching the event later on TV, he said, “There’s Jeff sitting in the seventh row.”
Brodsky was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 10 years ago, when he was in graduate school at Columbia University in New York City. At first, “It was not inhibiting me,” he said. “I was very active at the time.”
Oral history
He earned a master’s degree in oral history; for his thesis, he interviewed prominent politicians about their first campaigns.
He later turned that work into a 2012 article published in the Washington Post magazine titled “For the First Time.” It featured excerpts from his interviews with such figures as George McGovern, Cory Booker, Trent Lott, Janet Napolitano, Martin O’Malley and Gavin Newsom.
Studying oral history, Brodsky said, “made me a more skilled interviewer because it helped me search for and grasp nuances in a conversation and help us jointly access memories the person didn’t even realize they had.”
His favorite interview subjects were always “the ones that engaged,” Brodsky said.
Fitzwater, who served as press secretary under Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, was one such favorite. “He sat next to me on the couch like we were old friends for many years,” he said.
Mary Marshall Clark, director of the Center for Oral History Research at Columbia, remembers Brodsky was eager “to ignite oral history with the energy of journalism.”
“The interviews he did were just breathtaking,” she recalled. “Because he had this fearlessness … to go out and get the story. There was nothing that could stop him.”
Oral history and journalism have been called “kissing cousins,” Clark said. “But Jeff took it and made them siblings.”
His approach, she said, “influenced my thinking a lot.”
Brodsky also created an annual award at Columbia for the best oral-history master’s thesis, yet another part of his legacy.
Clark has stayed in touch with Jeff and his family over the years.
“I have tremendous respect for how he’s handled things related to his illness,” she said. “He’s a very authentic and dignified human being.”
After graduate school, Brodsky worked as an oral historian for the Club de Madrid, interviewing former heads of state from all over the world.
Jeff Brodsky's interviews
Jeff Brodsky has interviewed dozens of high-profile figures from around the world as a journalist and oral historian.
As Jeff struggles with severe Parkinson's disease, his father, Howard Brodsky, compiled photos of some of his son's famous interview subjects into a commemorative book.
Here are a few of them.
His father recently put together a commemorative book, featuring photographs of Jeff with some of the famous people he interviewed over the years. Among them are Lott, a former Senate Majority Leader, former House Majority Leader Dick Gephardt, civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, Mary Robinson, the first woman president of Ireland, and Gerry Adams, leader of Sinn Fein.
It’s a touching tribute to a remarkable life.
Back to family
By 2015, Brodsky’s illness had progressed and he returned to New Hampshire.
“I couldn’t be on my own anymore,” he said. “I didn’t want to live with my family, but I needed to.”
Brodsky has been in hospice care for 18 months, with around-the-clock care.
He has developed multiple-system atrophy, a degenerative neurologic condition that exacerbates his Parkinson’s. He can no longer move his arms or legs, and speaking clearly can be difficult.
But he hasn’t lost his sense of humor.
He joked about his long hair and beard. “I look Biblical, someone told me,” he said.
An illness such as Parkinson’s becomes a journey for the entire family.
Jeff said he’s proud of his mom, Kathy Brodsky, who is a children’s book author, poet and licensed clinical social worker. He was born on her birthday and she inspires him, he said.
Jeff’s younger brother, Greg, followed his father into the world of business cooperatives. He runs the nation’s first incubator for cooperatives in Boston.
And his dad? “There’s no way I can live up to my father’s legacy,” Jeff said. “My father has made a name for himself, filled with integrity and honesty.”
Howard Brodsky said he still considers Jeff his closest adviser; they see each other every day and talk by phone all the time.
“We have a very close bond, an unusual bond from an early age,” Howard said.
It has been indescribably painful to watch his gifted son struggle with a debilitating illness.
“It’s difficult,” he said quietly. “But the strength of our love is enormous, so there’s a great sense of appreciation and frailty both.”
“I have no regrets in our relationship and a lot of people can’t say that,” he said.
How does he bear it?
“Some days I cry,” he said. “Some days, I smile and think of our life together.
“We were an unusual team.”
Jeff said he wants to be remembered “for my stubbornness — in a good way. Because it shows that I have backbone and persistence.”
But also for this: “That he was dynamic and created his own path in life.”