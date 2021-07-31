A n asphalt playground in Nashua turns into a biology lab when Catie Deiley arrives to lead a troop of Girl Scouts through science “experiments.”
One hot Tuesday afternoon this summer, the Scouts in Nashua were learning about cells by blowing bubbles with dish soap. Deiley explained the activity was meant to convey a lesson about cell membranes — but mostly, to provide a fun hands-on activity.
“You may get sticky. You may get slippery,” she said. “That’s science!”
The Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains are partnering with several school districts and organizations this summer to provide free enrichment programs focused on science.
The activities are part of the Scouts’ work to incorporate more science, math, engineering and technology into Girl Scouting — on top of the life skills, entrepreneurship and love for the outdoors that Scouting has long sought to cultivate, explained Girl Scouts spokeswoman Ginger Kozlowski.
Deiley, an outreach lead for the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, is working with about 12 troops around New Hampshire and Vermont this summer, with about 100 girls laughing and playing through science-based activities.
Kozlowski cited research complied by the Girl Scouts of America that showed girls start off with as much interest in science and math as boys, but start to turn away by middle school.
This summer’s activities, she and Deiley said, were meant to show the girls that science can be fun, teach some basic concepts, and give the girls the sense that they can succeed in science — before they internalize notions that science is not for girls.
The Manchester-based Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI) partnered with the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains to design a series of activities related to biology and the institute’s work with growing cells. The program is geared toward girls up to age 12.
For the early elementary grades especially, biology takes a back seat to fun and experimentation. But the programs still aim to be educational, Deiley said.
“With this post-COVID year, we’re trying to get some of that substance into the summer programs,” Deiley said.
On the playground in Nashua, Deiley ran through a little educational matter before getting to the fun.
“Raise your hand if you’ve heard the word ‘cell.’ Not a cellphone,” Deiley said.
Most of the girls are in elementary school. Science class has not covered cells yet. The girls guessed.
“Where you get locked up?”
“Like when you sell something?”
“That’s a homonym,” Deiley said with a laugh, before she explained. “A cell is the tiniest building block of life.”
Deiley said cells were wrapped up in thin membranes, almost like a bubble. Then to illustrate, she pulled out soap suds for bubble-blowing.
The girls started blowing tiny, foamy bubbles with straws, then graduated to loops of pipe cleaners to get bigger bubbles, then cats-cradles of string and plastic straws to make the bubbles even bigger.
The girls were captivated at the ever-bigger bubbles as they floated across the paved yard.
“Mira! Mira! (Look! Look!)” they said.
Then, Deiley pulled out the showstopper: a loop of string attached to two wooden dowels, with which to make two-foot-wide bubbles almost as big as the girls.
The Scouts each took a few turns making massive bubbles, figuring out how to use the tool and how quickly to move the string for bubbliest results.
They squealed as the bubbles landed and popped. By the end of the hour, everyone’s hands were sticky with soap.
The activity also taught the girls about patience and persistence when using a trial-and-error approach to figure out how to blow the biggest bubble.
“We did that to learn about the scientific process,” she said of the systematic process of drawing conclusions from observations and experiments.
After the biology activities end in a few weeks, Deiley said, the girls will build trebuchets — and learn a little about engineering and physics along the way — and then get some lessons in financial literacy.
The skills needed to delve into science will serve the girls well in many aspects of life: “To experiment, look at the world around them and not give up very easily,” she said.