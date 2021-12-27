Venues across the Granite State did whatever they could to open doors and fill seats in 2021, but it wasn’t quite business as usual — from Tupelo Music Hall in Derry offering patrons rapid COVID-19 tests at the door to a pair of enterprising brothers who launched a buzzworthy Seacoast jazz and blues club.
Then there’s New Hampshire comedian Juston McKinney, who is summing up life in his signature year-in-review shows this week.
“The biggest break I got was a breakthrough case of COVID,” he said. “So many people think the world is going down the toilet so we might as well laugh as we’re going down. The alternative isn’t great.”
When reached at his Newmarket home a few weeks ago, the comedian was finishing up a 10-day banishment in a third-floor room. He’d tested positive for COVID-19 on his wedding anniversary.
“My plans went downhill fast. I went from buying candles and flowers to a humidifier and cough medicine,” he said. “I don’t think my wife will admit it, but I actually think she likes it, because I can’t mess up any of the other floors. I’m like a crated puppy. She just leaves food at the door.”
Still, he calls 2021 a bounce-back year. He’s doing gigs at the Music Hall in Portsmouth and the Rex Theatre in Manchester to close out the year, and plans to film his next standup special at the Capitol Center in Concord in March.
It’s an improvement from when some people were buying tickets but not showing up for events, leaving noticeable gaps in theaters.
“I do feel that audiences are very appreciative right now. The one I had at the Palace Theatre in Manchester in October was the best audience I had seen in a long time, because it was packed. Things had just started to lift. To have a full house ... it gave me a taste of what it used to be like — it was awesome.”
Quick reflexes
The 700-seat Tupelo Music Hall in Derry was one of the first to transition to an outdoor, drive-in type of setting when COVID initially hit New Hampshire. This past August, owner Scott Hayward moved shows back inside and instituted another first: requiring audience members to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
Like McKinney, Hayward tries to take occasional criticism in stride. “It’s like raising children. I’ll find out in 10 years after everyone is in therapy whether I did it right or not,” he said.
Most regular patrons are vaccinated, but others had trouble finding test kits in stores or getting appointments in time for a given show. So Hayward purchased two bulk orders of 500 test kits.
“You can’t ask someone to provide proof of something they can’t readily get,” he said. He said about 375 people have taken quick tests on site.
The Tupelo has had 55 shows since mid-August.
“We had a great fall — October and November were huge months for us,” Hayward said. “Getting these people back, being able to (host) bands like Three Dog Night, Air Supply, Christopher Cross, Blue Oyster Cult, America – we couldn’t do that outside (with the smaller stage).”
Bookings for 2022 so far include Sara Evans, Rick Springfield, Tower of Power and guitarist Don Felder of Eagles fame.
“We’re pretty much booked through April,” he said.
Jazz it up
While existing venues were staging comebacks, Michael and Peter Labrie launched a new venture in the heart of Portsmouth in September. Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club was five years and more than $20 million in the making, and involved transforming a century-old Congress Street building into a swanky cabaret and dining experience.
“We had a lot of faith in our vision. Back 18 to 20 months ago, we had no idea how it would play out — and really we still don’t know how this pandemic will play out. We really had no choice but to keep pushing forward,” Michael Labrie said. “We built it and they came. Thank goodness for that.”
The siblings already operated two Seacoast restaurants when they learned about the 27,000-square-foot building by chance. Back in 2016, the first floor of the building housed the Sake Restaurant, but the upper floors had been vacant and unchanged since the YMCA sold the building in 1959.
“The bones and this glorious space were still there in the raw. We kind of instantly knew. Our jaws dropped. We could see it in its finished state in our minds.”
Michael Labrie, who has a background in performing arts venues and concert lighting, had tucked away the idea of a dinner theater venue in his hometown since seeing the Moulin Rouge outside of Paris on his honeymoon in 1986.
With New Orleans-inspired food crafted by chef Nathan Varney, the nightclub/restaurant feels like its own time capsule, a lively stage with several floors of dining space and viewing areas framed like vignettes in a glitzy cabaret.
For his part, Peter Labrie said it took many years and career turns to get him to this place.
“I was a corporate sales director for a high-tech company for 11 years. I wound up leaving that job to go shell eggs and make salad dressings for a local restaurateur who knew my long-term goal was to own a restaurant. From there I eventually convinced Mike that we needed to open the Riverhouse Restaurant in Portsmouth 12 years ago this spring. Six years later we opened the Atlantic Grill in Rye.”
Jimmy’s, which employs about 40 people, has put on 60 shows so far. It seats up to 300 for most performances. The building also is home to the Museum of New Art.
Bookings for the club in 2022 so far include Tom Chapin, Jan. 19; Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Jan. 12; James Montgomery Band, Jan. 7; Shemekia Copeland, Feb. 3; Sophie B. Hawkins, Feb. 25, and Spyro Gyra, April 28.
Welcome back, concerts
The SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester reopened this fall after being closed for 608 days.
Typically the venue hosts anywhere from 70 to 90 days of events a year. But with the stage darkened, the venue relied on funds from the state’s CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to ride out the shutdown.
The arena reopened in October with PBR Monster Energy bull-riding events. Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s two November shows marked a return to a large-scale concert format, drawing a total of 17,000 spectators. Eric Church’s one-night appearance earlier this month pulled in 11,000 people, according to Tim Bechert, senior general manager of the Elm Street venue.
Looking ahead, the arena has announced shows in the new year by JoJo Siwa, Korn with Chevelle and Code Orange, plus Disney on Ice Presents Into the Magic and the United States Strongman Nationals.
As of now, visitors don’t have to wear masks or show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, unless a performing act stipulates it.
The same goes at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, which seats 1,800 to 2,200 people. The venue returned to full capacity in July. The Ballroom staged 55 shows, which translates to about 101,000 visitors, said Andrew Herrick, marketing manager for the venue.
The first show of the year was a venue favorite — Badfish, a tribute to the band Sublime.
“Just seeing the room come alive again … There was a crazy amount of energy in that show. It was kind of emotional (since) we weren’t sure which way this thing was going for so long. To actually sit there and see it happen and have everyone be OK (with sharing space) gave us a pretty good amount of hope for the immediate future.”
Comedian Sebastian Manascalco, who sells out big arenas, did six smaller shows at the ballroom, and Ann Wilson of Heart filmed her show there and has been releasing songs on her YouTube page.
Still Herrick is glad the ballroom is a seasonal venue, with some downtime this winter to reset and recalculate approaches in the midst of delta and omicron variant spikes. For the 2021 season, the venue’s production crew and any people working with visiting artists had to be fully vaccinated and masked.
“We had a pretty good year, unlike 2020,” Herrick said.
Bookings for the spring of 2022 include Kesha on March 24, Styx on March 26, Cole Swindell on April 3, Bonnie Raitt on April 16 and Melissa Etheridge on April 21.