A Navy nurse in New York

I have been a nurse for a long time — more than 34 years. I have the noblest job in the world. Whether I’m bringing a new life into the world or holding the hand of someone whose life is ending, the honor and privilege of caring for people and their families is a gift I do not take lightly.
I am a Navy nurse. I take care of our nation’s warriors, their families and people all over the world who suffer from poverty or disaster. The US Navy is there to provide humanitarian relief.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, I was called to serve aboard USNS Comfort in support of operations in New York where we — the doctors, nurses and corpsmen — were the tip of the spear fighting an invisible enemy.
As our large, white hospital ship sailed into the New York Harbor, grateful people lined the shore holding flags and signs welcoming and thanking us. Such a kind and warm welcome from strangers hopeful for the comfort that this aptly named ship brings.
There were many simple acts of kindness that made our service in NYC easier, given the uncertainty of the enemy we were there to combat. From THANK YOU signs painted on buildings and posters to delivered treats from local shops, we truly felt the gratitude.
Amid many, two acts of kindness stood out.
The first occurred shortly after we arrived. I was boarding a bus headed to the ship when a disheveled man pushing a shopping cart, obviously full of his belongings, yelled to us.
I stopped. We made eye contact, and he smiled and waved. He began speaking, so I stepped closer to him to hear him. He asked me what service we were in. Then he said, “Thank you.”
He said he lived nearby and that the city had closed the streets, which he had not seen since 9-11, and everyone was scared. He said he knew we were there to save the people of New York, that we were angels in uniforms, the answer to so many prayers.
Then he asked if we needed anything.
How kind that this man was willing to give whatever he had to make our lives easier. As I turned to board the bus, he said, “I love you all, and New York City loves you all, too. Thank you for risking your lives to save ours.”
That simple act, those simple words, made my service in New York OK, even in those risky circumstances. It is easy to serve in uniform when we serve a grateful nation.
Busy aboard COMFORT, we saw 185 patients and performed more than 100 surgical procedures. Some folks had COVID-19, some did not. Many needed our surgical services because they could not get the care they needed at local hospitals.
One of my patients was a quiet, soft-spoken older man. He admitted to being scared aboard our big ship, which looked nothing like a hospital. But he trusted us.
He told me that he was in the Twin Towers on 9-11. He and his son made it out alive, but his daughter-in law-did not. He told me how he and his son raised his grandson together.
He told me New York was strong and resilient and would make it through this as they had made it through 9-11. I stayed with him thorough his surgery and recovery and transported him to his ward, where he stayed with us for a few days.
As I helped him to bed after surgery, he put his arms around me in a heartfelt hug. He thanked me for my warm hands. He thanked me for talking to him during a scary time. He thanked me for my comfort and reassurance. And he told me to thank the ship cooks for the “best hospital food” he had ever eaten.
He said it must be hard for you to be a nurse right now, but please know that New York needs you and we are grateful for you leaving your home to come to ours in our hour of need. His heartfelt hug, unsolicited words of comfort, understanding and gratitude when he was most vulnerable meant so much.
I saw so many acts of kindness throughout this deployment, but these two grateful strangers, who took a moment to offer love and support for those of us deployed to their home, were the elixir that made the difference.
Kind words do not cost a thing, yet they inspire in ways unimaginable.
By Capt. Lynne Blankenbeker
U.S. Navy Nurse Corps