Jerry LoFaro’s red-barn studio in Henniker is packed with stories, some told and some waiting to be discovered.
An eclectic mix of keepsakes, illustrations and photographs vie for space inside what was once a former owner’s dance studio.
Horned animal skulls stretch across the walls. Toy dinosaurs in attack mode glare down from a bookcase. A knee-high stage juts out from one wall. In a side nook, colorful tea boxes share space with fossils and rows of books and magazines.
Through the windows there are views of a quaint 1791 Cape and a pair of welcoming maple trees, as well as an antique car rusting in the yard and a slowly disintegrating piano, both partially buried in an early spring snowfall.
A self-proclaimed “professional free spirit,” LoFaro sees it all as testament to a meandering creative career that spans many interests and reinventions.
It’s a journey that includes crafting illustrations for major- brand advertising for companies such as Celestial Seasonings, Clariton, Coca-Cola and Minolta; serving as house photographer for Tupelo Music Hall in Derry and host of his own house concerts; and being a “relic hunter” through Granite State woods and byways.
But ask him what his favorite role has been so far and his answer comes without hesitation. “Being a grandfather,” he says with a big grin.
Rock stars in the barn
In between sips of coffee and bites of homemade coffee cake, LoFaro, who grew up on Long Island, and his wife, Kathleen, a Loudon native, share tales of their adventures and all the one-time strangers who have become friends along the way.
That includes the musicians who have passed through their Henniker homestead to do concerts on a small stage with a grand name. They’ve dubbed it the LoFaro Center for the Performing Arts Center.
A highlight was a 2019 visit from the family of the late Keith Emerson of Emerson, Lake & Palmer, a supergroup that helped launch the progressive rock genre in the 1970s. Emerson was a keyboard wizard who conjured otherworldly soundscapes from the midst of a complex multi-keyboard setup.
LoFaro, a lifelong fan who says he was gutted by Emerson’s death in 2016, surprised the musician’s family and guests with a video tribute featuring greetings from musical luminaries including ELP drummer Carl Palmer; keyboardist Rick Wakeman, known for work with iconic band YES, and Steve Hackett, who did memorable stints with Genesis.
Emerson’s son Aaron and grandson Ethan performed at the Granite State gathering.
“Looking back, it actually helped connecting and playing his music to overcome the grief we still feel,” said Aaron Emerson in an email interview from the United Kingdom. “(It) became a special night for us. It was a magical moment.
It’s a lovely feeling when (people) get inspiration from his work. He was the best.”
In addition to taking photos at the barn concerts — and often serving up homemade meatballs to guests and day-after brunches to some of the visiting performers, LoFaro also documented concerts at the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
Venue owner Scott Hayward said LoFaro’s large-scale photo collage in the lobby features many of the famous faces who have played there and at its former location in Londonderry. That includes Melissa Etheridge, Michael Mcdonald, David Crosby, Peter Frampton, Pat Benatar, Howard Jones and LeAnn Rimes.
Stll, LoFaro considers his “drop-the-mic” moment stems from taking pictures of luminaries performing at the Official Keith Emerson Tribute Show in Los Angeles in 2016, and then being asked to reimagine the 1971 album cover of the group’s concept album “Tarkus” for a DVD/CD package of the tribute concert.
William Neal did the original album cover of an armadillo-tank hybrid with tracks for a lower body and weapons for arms and a snout.
LoFaro gave his updated version a lethal set of spikes and fiery eyes the color of a volcano blasting orange lava into the sky. The mechanical creature tears through a battlefield laden with piano keys.
“I had so much fun with this. It’s very close to the heart,” said LoFaro, who with Kathleen visited Neal in 2017 in Scotland.
A winding road
His photographs and illustrations reflect a lifelong interest in art, but LoFaro admits he wasn’t a dedicated student in his formative years.
“I got out of high school with a 66 average. I was in the lower 4 percent of SATs because I had no ambition to go to college. I was what you’d call a creative learner. I wasn’t interested in academics until years later and finally went to school — and perhaps got a little bit smarter,” he says with a grin.
He credits an art teacher at his Farmingdale, N.Y., high school for seeing his potential and challenging the “slacker” to paint a mural in the hallway. LoFaro went with a quirky outer-space scene in which the airborne Emerson plays the keyboard as a replica of the school pool floats by.
Later, after three semesters at the State University of New York at New Paltz and then regular classes at The Arts Students League in New York City, LoFaro worked for publishing houses on books and magazines before transitioning to advertising agencies and national campaigns.
He worked for about 18 years with Celestial Seasonings on its tea-box artwork, particularly on Morning Thunder, a blend that features a kick of caffeine and an image of a buffalo charging into the day, and Sleepytime, with its relaxed and happy bears.
‘Rust in Peace’
Having moved to New Hampshire in 1996, LoFaro eventually segued into licensing his works via an e-commerce site that offers digitally rendered creations on everything from T-shirts and tote bags to jigsaw puzzles and home decor.
He’s also released a book, “Abandoned Vehicles of New Hampshire: Rust in Peace” (Fonthill Media LLC). It offers nostalgic and atmospheric takes on vintage cars and trucks left to the elements across the Granite State.
He first fell in love with “fin” cars and their sense of nostalgia when he worked on the infamous Joe Camel cigarette campaign in the early 1990s.
Now his images have an abstract quality, a texture that hints at the tenuous nature of all kinds of lifespans.
It’s also why there’s a deteriorating Hudson in his front yard. LoFaro, an administrator on the Facebook page Forgotten New Hampshire, went in search of one to bring home in honor of his son Gregory’s older son, Hudson, now 5.
LoFaro takes images of the car throughout the seasons, sunsets, sunrises and cloudy days to mark its integration into the landscape.
The same goes for the piano that slowly disintegrates outside his studio. It’s a popular spot for visiting artists and their families to pose for pictures.