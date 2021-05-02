Plant sales, a spring tradition in New England, are back in full force this May after a brief hiatus in 2020.
“I am anticipating that we will probably have a larger crowd than normal this year because people are ready to finally get outside,” said Kimber Harmon, president of the Colonial Garden Club of Hollis.
The club was forced to host a virtual plant sale last spring, but is excited for the return of its in-person event, which is 9 a.m. to noon on May 8 in the field next to the Lawrence Barn, 28 Depot Road in Hollis.
“The green thumb has been in my family for many generations, and I just love gardening and flowers. It brings me so much joy,” said Harmon.
With the COVID-19 pandemic prompting many people to stay home throughout the past year, she said people are ready to bring some color to their outdoor spaces.
“We have been busy digging for the last month or so. I have contributed about 200 plants myself,” said Harmon.
On hand for the plant sale will be a wide selection of native plants such as ox eye sunflower, bottle gentian, swamp milkweed, lobelia cardinalis and blue vervain. Sun and shade perennials, ground covers, herbs, bushes and trees will also be for sale, as well as Mother’s Day baskets.
The plant sale is an annual fundraiser for the garden club, and proceeds from the event support the club’s community and charitable contributions, scholarships, town beautification, educational programs and more.
“We are also being very cautious with our COVID safety protocols,” said Harmon, adding masks will be mandated for anyone who attends the event, and social distancing will be required.
“We dig these plants from our own gardens. They are tried and true plants that are grown locally, and are a great product.”
The Bedford Garden Club is celebrating the return of its May plant sale after canceling its 2020 spring event.
“We are happy to be able to offer this sale to the public and have it in-person after the hiatus of last year,” said Jeanene Procopis of the Bedford Garden Club.
“It is a way of connecting with people in the community that are gardeners and that are enthusiastic about gardening, and it is obviously an important fundraising event for us.”
The Bedford event will be May 22, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Bedford Village Common bandstand, 15 Bell Hill Road.
Typically, the May plant sale is held indoors, but this year it has been relocated to an outside venue to encourage social distancing.
“This will be a first for us. We are really looking forward to it,” said Procopis.
“This event gives us a chance to emphasize what we do, and we will use the proceeds to help maintain our public gardens.”
The Bedford plant sale will focus on perennials and herbs, but there will be a vast selection and large supply of products, according to organizers.
“There will be something for everyone to help enhance their own landscapes,” said Procopis.