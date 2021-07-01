A massive symbol of hope and healing will soon be on display in the Gate City as part of a community effort to bring 1,000 origami peace cranes to Nashua.
Residents have been working since April to create individual paper cranes that are now being strung together and attached to a papier mâché branch about 10 feet long that will be hung on display in the atrium at St. Joseph Hospital on Kinsley Street.
“The cranes represent loyalty and unification. It seemed like the perfect way to bring connection and positivity to our community in a time of great stress and isolation,” said Kate Pritchard, one of the event organizers.
Although the goal was to collect 1,000 peace cranes, nearly 1,600 had been donated for the project by Thursday. The small, therapeutic initiative has turned into a true collaboration, according to Pritchard, who said children and adults of all ages pitched in.
“You really get the sense of the hands that folded them. Individually, they feel so personal, but together, it feels so unifying,” she said. “I didn’t anticipate the emotional response it would bring after the fact.”
Paper crane kits have been available to families since the project, which is part of the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, started on Earth Day, April 22.
Sid Ceaser, a local photographer, helped create publicity videos for the peace crane initiative in the hopes of attracting participants. Using puppets, Ceaser and others created fun and engaging content to show families how to make the paper cranes, step by step and in all different sizes. The idea, he said, was to spread hope, creativity and a little good luck among the city.
“I think it is pretty awesome,” Ceaser said of the project, which surpassed all expectations.
Ceasar said there were even children outside of New Hampshire who participated and mailed in several paper cranes.
“It is going to be crazy,” he said of the finished product, which was celebrated during a public event Thursday at the hospital.
Pritchard, a member of the board of directors for the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, is hopeful that many people who donated the peace cranes will take some time to visit the inspiring piece of artwork that culminated because of their participation.
“What started as this small idea to help connect families during the pandemic has evolved into something much larger and even more important — a collaborative and artistic piece of hope,” she said, describing the project as the perfect way to bring positive vibes to Nashua and its residents. Pritchard thanked everyone who made it a reality.