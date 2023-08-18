The mural at Leavitt’s Bakery, shown on July 26, is the subject of a federal lawsuit between the bakery owner and the town of Conway. The town says the mural is actually an oversized, and therefore not legal, commercial sign.
The “Welcome to North Conway” mural on the outside of the Michael Kors outlet store on Friday at Settlers Green Streetside in North Conway.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
While the town of Conway contests in federal court that giant doughnuts and muffins painted over Leavitt’s Country Bakery are a commercial sign, not a mural, the Zoning Board of Adjustment has ruled that an image it had similar concerns about at the Settlers Green Streetside outlet can stay.
Located about 1,000-or-so feet east from NH Route 16, on the southern side of Building M at Streetside, the image is painted outside the space occupied by the Michael Kors outlet.
Above an oversized legend that reads “Welcome to North Conway,” the image features a kayaker, a skier, a bicycle, a moose, a ski gondola, a jumping fish, a biplane, a covered bridge, a mountain climber and a train.
There is another element on the image that is hard to discern, but what it clear is that whatever it is, it does not depict, nor promote the products or services that are available within, something that the town says is happening at Leavitt’s.
In 2022, a group of art students at Kennett High School painted a mural on boards that were installed above the front entrance to Leavitt’s, a popular longtime bakery, located on the west side of Route 16, about 4 miles south of Settlers Green Streetside.
Swapping baked goods for the area’s mountains, the mural drew much popular acclaim in the Mount Washington Valley, but also the interest of the town’s zoning office, which deemed that it was actually a commercial sign, and not only that, it was some four times larger than what was permitted.
In January, Sean Young, who owns Leavitt’s, sued the town, claiming it was trying to stifle free speech.
As the Leavitt’s matter went on, so did the town’s investigation of other, similar situations where art might not be art, but an advertisement.
The town found two such possible violations at Settlers Green Outlet Village, which is connected to Streetside, and the Zoning Board of Adjustment subsequently ordered that a mural depicting a pair of giant wings outside the Old Navy Outlet be painted over because the wings were dotted with items that could be bought at Old Navy.
That has not happened yet, and Settlers Green has time to appeal the ZBA’s July 19 denial of a re-hearing request.
While that and the Leavitt’s cases remain open, the fate of the “Welcome to North Conway” painting was seemingly resolved Wednesday when the ZBA granted an equitable waiver of dimensional requirement to the parent company of Settlers Green Streetside.
Attorney Derek Lick, who represented Streetside, said the “Welcome …” mural “advertises North Conway in general.” He acknowledged that the mural, which is not illuminated, draws people to the outlet and also to the larger community.
A resident who testified during the ZBA public hearing on the mural said the controversy was “much ado about nothing,” and the ZBA agreed, later voting 4-1 to let the mural remain.
After the ZBA meeting, Town Planner Ryan O’Connor said the Leavitt’s lawsuit was still pending in U.S. District Court, District of New Hampshire.
On its Facebook page on Friday, Leavitt’s said the lawsuit against the town has resulted in a boom for sales of its “Art vs. Sign” shirts, which can be purchased only at the bakery.