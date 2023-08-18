Murals

While the town of Conway contests in federal court that giant doughnuts and muffins painted over Leavitt’s Country Bakery are a commercial sign, not a mural, the Zoning Board of Adjustment has ruled that an image it had similar concerns about at the Settlers Green Streetside outlet can stay.

Located about 1,000-or-so feet east from NH Route 16, on the southern side of Building M at Streetside, the image is painted outside the space occupied by the Michael Kors outlet.