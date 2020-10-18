One year after her husband collapsed while hiking their 43rd of the state’s four dozen 4,000-foot mountains, Rachael Caron Purinton of Nashua faced her fears and set out to finish their joint mission — without her partner by her side.
The achievement was bittersweet when Purinton reached the summits of Wildcat Mountain and Wildcat D on Aug. 14. This was meant to be shared with her late husband, Christopher Purinton.
One year ago, Christopher Purinton had a medical emergency while the two of them were hiking Owl’s Head mountain on Aug. 26, 2019.
“I didn’t realize we were only one-tenth of a mile from the summit. Chris was getting tired and said he didn’t feel well,” Rachael Purinton recalled.
They sat down for a short rest and shared a Gatorade and peanut butter sandwich.
When he was ready to continue, they took about 10 steps, and Chris Purinton fell face down on the trail.
Frantically, Rachael Purinton called 911 and was able to connect with an operator who walked her through the next steps, which seemed to take an eternity, she said.
Once she was able to get her husband’s backpack off and roll him onto his back, Rachael Purinton said, “I knew at that moment, when I turned him over, there was no Chris in his face. But you keep going, because that is what you need to do.”
She performed CPR on her husband for an hour when another hiker emerged to relieve her, just as an Air National Guard helicopter arrived.
Her spouse, 62, did not survive. Rachael Purinton, 59, said she was unsure whether she would ever hike another mountain.
The thought of summiting without him was unimaginable.
“My self-confidence was gone. I didn’t want to go into the woods,” she said. “It is hard. I initially went through some PTSD therapy and that helped me a lot.
“Initially, I couldn’t separate the trauma. There was a lot of counseling and it still hits me in little ways.”
Brenda Leary, a member of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, was dispatched to find the Purintons on the trail during last year’s emergency.
“It is the longest mountain in New Hampshire, reaching up to 16 or 18 miles,” said Leary, who was unsure how far up the mountain the couple was.
After learning that the man did not survive the journey, Leary reached out to Rachael Purinton, and the two began corresponding and became friends.
They discussed the possibility of Purinton getting back on the trail, but understandably, she had some hesitancy.
They agreed to start small, conquering Mt. Major first and Mount Chocorua next.
“There was still some fear. It was just scary for her going through such a tragedy like she did, but she did wonderful. She is so strong,” Leary said.
“It was great watching her get stronger and get her confidence back — and watching her laugh.”
Together, the two hiked side-by-side to finish the final five 4,000-foot peaks. They used Redline Guiding when tackling the Bonds — Mt. Bond, West Bond and Bondcliff — during a two-day adventure Aug. 7-8.
“It was absolutely beautiful. I brought Chris with me and I scattered a little bit of him. It was emotional,” said Rachael Purinton.
A week later, the final summits on Wildcat Mountain and Wildcat D were scaled without Chris Purinton, but he was by her side the entire way, she said.
The achievement was touching and poignant, a beautiful ending to what the couple set out to attain together in 2009 — summit all 48 of the state’s 4,000 footers, she said.
“There were many tears. I was so proud of her,” Leary said.
“She could have given up after what she went through, but the woods were healing for her.”
Some of Rachael Purinton’s journey will be featured on “Windows to the Wild,” which will air at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 on New Hampshire Public Television.