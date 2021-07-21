Having provided a safe haven for city kids for the past three decades, the Nashua Police Athletic League is being recognized for its efforts to promote social equity and inclusion.
“This area of the Tree Streets is kind of a tough area, but in the midst of this neighborhood are some really great children who just need a chance,” said Jen Miller, development director at Nashua PAL, a nonprofit organization working to create a positive relationship between city youth and Nashua police.
On Wednesday, the organization was named a 2021 Champion in Action, and was awarded $35,000 in unrestricted funding from Citizens bank to continue with its mission and provide programming to about 40 to 60 kids each day.
PAL offers children a place to safely study, learn and engage with others instead of going home alone after school or hanging out on the streets, Miller said. It also hosts summer programming and everything from laundry lessons to computer access.
“PAL is positioned here on purpose,” Shaun Nelson, executive director, said of its Youth Safe Haven center at 52 Ash St. “We are teaching kids how to stay in school, stay motivated and keep them healthy.”
The nonprofit also is providing them with leadership opportunities in a tough neighborhood, and giving them the skills to be successful now and in the long run, Nelson said.
Champions in Action is part of Citizens Helping Citizens, the bank’s initiative designed to help local communities prosper. It provides support for nonprofit organizations to recognize their contributions to communities throughout New Hampshire, according to a release.
Since its inception, 357 Champions in Action have received funding as part of the program, which totals more than $10 million in grant distributions. This includes 55 organizations and about $2 million in grants within New Hampshire, said Joe Carelli, president of Citizens New Hampshire and Vermont.
Nashua PAL, while striving to get children off the street, has focused on education, activity and leadership that deserves to be celebrated, said Carelli, adding it is opening pathways to success for children who are most at risk.
The New Hampshire Union Leader is the media partner for the Champions in Action program.
“I grew up knowing PAL as the place for basketball and boxing, but it is so much more now,” said Union Leader Publisher Brendan McQuaid, who praised Nashua PAL for expanding its programming beyond athletics and striving to connect the community with its police force.
PAL continues to grow each year, according to Nelson, who said that as the services expand, so do the costs.
The $35,000 grant will go a long way in helping the organization with its goal of setting children up for success, he added. The Ash Street facility, located in the heart of Nashua’s downtown, recently underwent a $2.2 million renovation project.
PAL was selected among 15 nonprofit organizations for Building on Hope’s previous restoration initiative. The work was completed, and PAL reopened its building this past January, working harder than ever — even during a pandemic — to keep Nashua’s young people safe and engaged, said Miller.
“It is definitely their house,” said Jaela Solis, Youth Safe Haven program coordinator.