The Ko’asek band of the Abenaki tribe is making plans to build a new home in Claremont after they were gifted an 11-acre parcel of land in the city.
“It was really such a nice gesture,” said Chief Paul “Gwilawato” Bunnell.
Local couple Rick Bascom and Jeanne Kennedy decided to give the land to the tribe after seeing the racial strife play out following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last summer, Bunnell said.
“During all the turmoil last year they felt they wanted to give one of their pieces of property to native Americans,” Bunnell said. “They looked me up, and here we are.”
The property is a little more than 11 acres near Valley Regional Hospital on Elm Street, Bunnell said.
He said the land will give the band a chance to build something of a permanent home. He envisions a small museum and a place to store tribal archives, as well as hold meetings for the band.
He’d like to see the area become home for the band’s annual Pow Wow, and he wants to develop trails on the land for people to use for recreation.
“We want to take 10 of the acres that’s there and turn them into nature preserve, and reintroduce some threatened plants in New Hampshire,” Bunnell said. “And there are a couple of turtles we have our eyes on.”
Bunnell hopes to be able to get grant funding for these projects, and he’d like to one day build a longhouse on the property, so visitors can see and experience the way the Ko’asek people used to live.
“We want to bring back the culture,” he said. “We have all these dreams and we hope they come true.”
The Abenaki people are scattered mainly throughout the Northeast and in parts of Canada. Other bands of the tribe, like the Ko’asek, have struggled to keep their culture intact.
Bunnell said part of the problem is that the Abenaki have not been granted federal recognition as a Native American tribe.
The recognition comes with access to tribal lands and benefits for tribal members, like health benefits, housing, income and education.
Bunnell said tribal leaders in the past did not always do a good job with genealogy. He would like to make a push for federal recognition, but he knows there is a lot to be done before that can happen.
“Basically trying to get our own act together,” he said.