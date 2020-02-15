DURHAM — Do you know the name of the Cornish native who served in all three branches of the federal government?
That was one of the questions that stumped both the Phoenix team from The Academy for Science and Design charter school in Nashua and the Littleton High School Crusaders during “Granite State Challenge,” a quiz show for high school students that aired Saturday on NHPBS.
Playing for the Academy for Science and Design were captain Jonah Rivers, Ella Blanchard, Derek Lechner, Shikhar Gupta and alternates Isobel Walton and Joshua Rivers. The team is coached by Douglas Belley.
Littleton High School was represented by captain Jenna Doucette, Vincent Silva, Marcos Silveira, Austin Hastings and alternates Bailey Reed and Riley Johnson. The team is coached by Charles Denny.
At the end of a close first round, the Academy for Science and Design held an 80-60 lead over Littleton. The lead went back and forth in the second round, but the academy team members held on to their 20-point advantage with a score of 180-160 and then extended their lead in the 60-second round to 270-220.
In the fourth and final round, correct answers are worth 20 points, but an incorrect answer can cost a team 20 points, so the stakes are higher. Littleton students were able to correctly answer questions about the Kremlin, the United Arab Emirates, Mikhail Gorbachev and Finland, but were not able to catch up to the academy students, who correctly answered questions about the film “Psycho,” Arianna Grande, Shirley Chisholm, John Donne, Geoffrey Chaucer and Led Zeppelin.
The final score was 330-240, and the Academy for Science and Design will meet Merrimack High School in the quarterfinals. Merrimack had topped Newfound Regional High School in the first game of the quiz show’s new season, which aired last weekend.
On Saturday at 6 p.m., NHPBS will air the next match, which is between the Nashua South Purple Panthers and the Portsmouth High School Clippers.
Still wondering about the Cornsh native who served in all three branches of federal government? It was Salmon P. Chase — he served as chief justice of the Supreme Court, a senator from Ohio and secretary of the Treasury. He also was governor of Ohio.
For more about “Granite State Challenge,” go to nhpbs.org/gsc.