Acts of kindness, moments of grace

Amid the isolation, fear and uncertainty that have marked 2020, there have been countless acts of kindness and quiet moments of grace — even if most slipped by unnoticed by all but a grateful few.
A Navy nurse’s encounters with a homeless man and a frightened patient in New York City reminded her of the power of human connection. Caregivers at a Manchester hospital found love and support in each other and the wider community.
Manchester police officers were moved to provide toys and an afternoon of fun for youngsters deprived of a normal summer by the pandemic.
Former students and colleagues of a retired Manchester teacher gathered outside his home a week before Thanksgiving to celebrate his legacy, while a young Nashua teacher has been buoyed by the support she has received from colleagues, parents and students during a difficult year.
A pastor recalls an ancient lesson about caring for each other in times of illness.
With so many families spending the holidays apart this year, stories like these offer a timely reminder that light continues to shine all around us, even in the darkest times.
Read their stories below.