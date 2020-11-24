You are the owner of this article.
Acts of kindness, moments of grace

Amid the isolation, fear and uncertainty that have marked 2020, there have been countless acts of kindness and quiet moments of grace — even if most slipped by unnoticed by all but a grateful few.

A Navy nurse’s encounters with a homeless man and a frightened patient in New York City reminded her of the power of human connection. Caregivers at a Manchester hospital found love and support in each other and the wider community.

Manchester police officers were moved to provide toys and an afternoon of fun for youngsters deprived of a normal summer by the pandemic.

Former students and colleagues of a retired Manchester teacher gathered outside his home a week before Thanksgiving to celebrate his legacy, while a young Nashua teacher has been buoyed by the support she has received from colleagues, parents and students during a difficult year.

A pastor recalls an ancient lesson about caring for each other in times of illness.

With so many families spending the holidays apart this year, stories like these offer a timely reminder that light continues to shine all around us, even in the darkest times.

Read their stories below.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A community of faith

A community of faith

T he Bible tells a story about sickness in the community of faith. In the book of Numbers, the Israelite people journey toward the Promised Land. Along the way, Moses’ sister Miriam becomes sick and is quarantined in order to keep everyone safe. During this time, “the people did not move on …

