After recent massacres at an upstate New York supermarket and a Texas elementary school, advocates worried that people diagnosed with mental illnesses could become scapegoats in the divisive debate over gun control.
Now that Congress has passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, those in the field are welcoming the measure’s focus on, and funding for, mental health programs. But their concerns have not completely evaporated.
The day after the May 24 shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) released a statement warning about conflating gun violence and mental illness.
“Mental illness is not the problem,” the statement said. “Pointing to mental illness doesn’t get us closer as a nation to solving the problem, and doing so leads to discrimination and stigma against those with mental illness. …”
One month later, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law, saying, “God willing, it’s going to save a lot of lives.”
Gun control groups hailed the law’s provisions, which include: a ban on straw purchases of firearms; enhanced background checks for gun buyers under 21, including a review of juvenile records; and funding for states to implement “red flag” laws to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous to themselves and others.
Still, much of the bill deals with mental health.
There’s funding for mental and behavioral health care training for pediatricians, school-based mental health services, community mental health centers, mental health awareness training and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Susan Stearns, executive director of the New Hampshire chapter of NAMI, said she welcomes the new funding and focus on mental health. “Overall, it’s heartening,” she said. “I’d like to see more bipartisan action in addressing these issues that affect so many people’s day-to-day lives.”
The new block grants that will come to New Hampshire as a result of the new law are critically needed, Stearns said. “We know we’re facing a mental health crisis, especially around children’s mental health,” she said. “We need more investment across the board in mental health services.”
But she acknowledged that focusing on mental health programs in what was promoted as a gun safety bill risks doing what NAMI warned against. “We need to always avoid conflating gun violence with mental illness,” she said.
Mental illness is not a strong predictor of violence, Stearns said.
“There’s no question that there are individuals who as a result of their mental illness can be violent,” she said. “It’s not exclusionary.”
“That said, statistically you’re more likely to be a victim of violence if you have a mental illness, or another disability for that matter.”
Stearns said she’s pleased to see funding for states to implement “extreme risk protection orders,” known as red flag laws. But she said there has to be a mechanism for people to get their weapons back once they get better.
“People do recover. They get treatment and they recover,” she said. “There should be an opportunity to say, ‘I’m much better now. I just want to go hunting with my uncle.’”
For Stearns, it’s about preventing suicide. “We know that preventing access to lethal means is a really key part of suicide prevention,” she said.
A chance at life
Samantha Captain, a peer support mental health counselor in Manchester, said she’s happy to see the new federal investment in mental health care. She hopes some of the funding can go to create more peer support programs, especially for kids.
But Captain said the new federal law didn’t address the real issue. She’s blunt about what she thinks has to happen: “Get rid of the guns.”
“No one is immune from mental health challenges,” she said. “We’re all one really bad day away from having mental health challenges, in my opinion.”
She points to herself as an example. “I am intelligent, articulate, capable, strong, resilient, and I still face these mental health challenges to the point where I do not want my hands on a gun,” she said. “Not because I’m worried I’m going to hurt someone else, but because I’m worried I would hurt myself on the wrong day with the wrong set of circumstances.”
“I’m someone who has tried to kill myself before and I didn’t succeed, and I’m so glad that I’m still alive,” she said. “If I’d had a gun, I might not be.”
Captain had a traumatic childhood. “My dad was very abusive and my mom was very loving,” she said.
When she was 10, she wrote a suicide letter in school. Her mom was a teacher and connected her with a counselor, who gave her “worry stones,” to help carry the weight of her worries.
It wasn’t enough.
Captain went to art school but had to drop out when she started experiencing “crippling” panic attacks. “I would find myself crying, shaking, afraid, hiding under my desk in my dorm room,” she said. “I would have flashbacks, horrible nightmares.”
There were other troubles over the years: an abusive marriage, the deaths first of her mother and then her mother’s sister, both from cancer. Trauma, Captain said, “was a thread throughout my whole life.”
At her lowest point, she took an overdose of pills — and regretted it at once. “I shoved my fingers down my throat and threw up, and called my therapist for help,” she said.
A gun would have denied her that moment of regret, she said.
Captain ended up in the hospital for psychiatric care. Things got better.
She met the man she would marry, and found a job at a community mental health center. She’s now working at a residential peer support program in Manchester, On the Road to Wellness.
“To be able to find meaningful work has made such a huge difference for me,” she said. “All that pain, all the things that I went through, they began to have a purpose in that work of peer support, and I was able to really connect with other people who understood and had gone through similar things,” she said.
“For the first time in my life I had a community of people who understood me in a way that I hadn’t been understood in my whole life.
“It was powerful.”
Rights and responsibilities
“Jane” was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder five years ago, the result of multiple traumas she experienced during a career in law enforcement. She now works in the mental health field. She did not want her real name used because of where she works.
Jane is a gun owner. She’s also been a victim of gun violence.
“I was held hostage with a gun when I was young … by a person robbing the place that I was working at,” she said.
To her, the issue is not mental illness, or even guns.
A weapon is just an extension of the person holding it, Jane said. “So the issue isn’t about the gun; the issue is about violence, and what are we doing about it,” she said.
The discussion and the solutions should focus on safety, she said.
“If somebody’s not well, they shouldn’t have a weapon,” she said. “Until they’ve proved that they’re well again.”
Jane said she would like to see funding from the Safer Communities Act go into boosting the salaries and training of those who are already doing the work here in New Hampshire, from medical personnel to first responders.
“I love this state, and I think the state goes above and beyond to take care of people,” she said “We have a lot of wonderful systems in place. But the staff are exhausted, and they’re dropping like flies.
“That’s where the money needs to go.”
For years, Jane suffered from depression, insomnia and anxiety, and was misdiagnosed for a long time. It became overwhelming.
One night, she said, “I remember being home and in the distance I heard a police car and I literally went into my closet on the floor and shut the door.” She called a family member for help, she said, “knowing that it wasn’t real, but that I was physically feeling the fear.”
“I knew that my brain wasn’t OK and I voluntarily admitted myself.”
After undergoing a PTSD therapy called Eye Movement Densensitization and Reprocessing, she got better.
In her view, any new restrictions on gun ownership, such as red flag laws, can’t be based simply on a diagnosis of a mental illness.
“It’s whether somebody is well,” she said. “And if you’re not well, then society has to step in.”
When she was hospitalized for her illness, she voluntarily gave up her guns. “I made that choice,” Jane said.
She understands both sides of the gun rights debate, Jane said. She supports background checks and waiting periods for gun purchases.
“And yes, I think there should be safeguards with mental illness,” she said. “I feel that when people are in an acute state they shouldn’t have a gun.”
She also draws the line at assault weapons. “An assault weapon is designed to kill a lot of people quickly and that’s a little bit more than you (need) defending your home from an intruder,” Jane said. “We have cameras now, we have alarm systems, we have pepper spray, we have handguns.
“You have a right to bear arms to protect yourself, your family and your community, but there’s something different about an assault rifle,” she said.
The Constitution gives Americans responsibilities as well as rights, Jane said. “We live in a country where we want safety, security and freedom,” she said. “Well, it’s a give and take.”
“I think that being a gun owner is a responsibility,” she said.
Captain said she doesn’t believe gun violence is a mental health issue.
“Maybe there are mental health factors at play, but to me it’s more about the circumstances,” she said. “What does it take for people to get that angry? What does it take for people to build that much hate in their heart that they would go in and shoot 10-year-olds?”
“Society needs to step up and choose what’s most important, and it should be our children,” she said. “It should be the most vulnerable among us that we choose to protect, not the guns.”