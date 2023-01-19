Donations

Tania Nix with her father, Hody Childress, at a restaurant in Geraldine, Ala., last year.  

 Courtesy of Tania Nix

Hody Childress was a farmer living off his meager retirement savings in the small town of Geraldine, Ala.

About 10 years ago, he walked into Geraldine Drugs and pulled aside owner Brooke Walker to ask if there were families in town who couldn't afford to pay for their medications.

Hody Childress with his great-granddaughter Caroline Nix last year. 