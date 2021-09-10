HAMPTON — The smell of clam chowder, lobster rolls, fried seafood, and even doughnut ice cream cones sailed through the air Friday as the 32nd annual Hampton Beach Seafood Festival returned to Ocean Boulevard.
The three-day seafood smorgasbord that usually brings more than 100,000 visitors to the beach kicked off Friday and will run through Sunday.
The festival skipped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was brought back this year to the delight of many seafood lovers — some of whom travel from as far away as the United Kingdom to sample some of the best fare that New England has to offer.
“It’s good to be back,” said Dana Ferland, a chef from Hampton’s Old Salt restaurant, which has been a part of the festival for 30 years and has won awards for its chowder and its nautical-themed booth display.
The Old Salt began cooking up batches of its prized clam and seafood chowders on Wednesday. Ferland expects they’ll go through hundreds of gallon buckets of clam chowder and seafood chowder over the course of the three days.
The festival is the last big event at the beach to wrap up the summer season. It also extends the season for another week after Labor Day, giving seasonal businesses one last boost before closing up for fall and winter.
For many visitors, the festival has become a late-summer tradition.
Cristina Acevedo of Springfield, Mass., and her family have been attending the festival for 20 years and will spend a long weekend at the beach.
They were disappointed when last year’s festival was canceled, but they still came to the beach.
“We still came and got away for a little bit,” Acevedo said.
While she and other family members were looking forward to the seafood, her daughter, Zoey, 9, was more interested in a bite to eat from Sal’s Pizza.
Brown’s Lobster Pound in Seabrook has been serving patrons at the festival since 1998.
Bruce Brown II, whose father owns the restaurant, said they missed the festival last year.
“The break was OK, but we’re glad to be back. It’s a tremendous amount of work, but it is fun,” said Brown, who manages the restaurant with his brother.
Lobster rolls and fried clams are big items on the Brown menu.
Brown said they may sell about 2,000 lobster rolls this weekend, but he warned that prices are higher this year.
“The prices of lobster and clams are crazy,” he said.
Melanie Tompkins and Eddie Luhtala are vacationing at the beach for the week.
“I like to vacation this week because it’s quiet up here. The bonus was that it would end with the seafood festival. It was perfect timing,” said Tompkins, of Chelmsford, Mass.
She said she hopes people are understanding about the higher prices.
“Across the board everything has gone up in price and I think in this environment we have to understand. There are transportation issues and production issues. You have to expect that kind of stuff. You know what? If I need a vacation bad enough I’m willing to pay,” Tompkins said.
Vermont residents Penny Rozon and her sister, Cynthia Miles, said they didn’t realize the seafood festival was happening when they booked a hotel in Seabrook a couple of months ago.
“It’s so good,” Rozon said as she picked away at her captain’s seafood platter.