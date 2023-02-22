FRANKLIN — The historic city hall, home to the Franklin Opera House and area schools’ performing arts programs, must be brought up to current safety standards or shut down, according to city officials.
Built in 1892, the building houses several municipal offices and has one tenant — Franklin Opera House Inc., which operates the building’s auditorium as a performing arts theater and hosts city council meetings.
Mayor Jo Brown said an estimated $4 million to $5 million is needed to address problems with the building, which hasn’t been in compliance with local codes for almost 70 years.
Recently, Fire Chief Michael Foss notified the city that it has until July 25 to hire a contractor and apply for a building permit. If it doesn’t, Foss will issue a notice of hazardous conditions, warning that continued use of the building may result “in injury or death” and requiring the city to immediately make repairs.
Such a notice likely would result in the city’s private insurer directing it to close the building, according to City Manager Judie Milner.
The 13,000-square-foot structure does not have a certificate of occupancy or an assembly permit and is in violation of a number of fire codes.
The fire chief has been allowing the building to stay open to the public under a “fire watch” exception, which calls for having a firefighter in the building when capacity exceeds 99 people. The current capacity for shows in the auditorium is 299.
Brown said the City Council on Feb. 13 voted unanimously to appropriate $60,000 to hire a consultant to thoroughly examine the building and make recommendations.
Brown said the city plans to use money from the sale of a building at 599 S. Main St. to start the process before the July 25 deadline, the Concord Monitor reported.
Milner, the city manager, said issues with the building were first identified in 1955.
Foss, who has jurisdiction over Franklin’s code enforcement, said that among other deficiencies, the building does not have a sprinkler system, and access points are not properly located, with one upper-story door leading to an unrated fire escape.
Although City Hall has a fire alarm system, not all the spaces are monitored, Foss said. That includes the attic, which is filled with decades’ worth of documents.
School productions
Besides being the base of operations for city government, the Opera House building is important to the area’s young people, Milner said.
“We don’t have an auditorium in any of our schools,” Milner said, and all scholastic theater productions are hosted free of charge by Franklin Opera House Inc.
Between school productions and other musical shows and plays, the facility averages 40 to 45 performance days a year, said Dan Darling, executive director of the arts group.
Franklin is not a wealthy community, with 62% of its public school students receiving free or reduced-cost lunches, Milner said. But the community appreciates the performing arts, with 68% of students participating in programs at the Opera House.
The city is looking at potential alternative spaces for municipal offices, she said, and Opera House officials are doing the same.
“The building itself is worth it” to be brought up to code, and “the outside of the structure is really solid,” Foss said.
Because the city knew about the building’s shortcomings for so long and did nothing, “obviously, nobody is going to fund the city portion of any remediation/renovation,” Milner said.
The Opera House operation may be able to apply for grants for some of the work, leaving the City Council to do “the heavy lifting” of most of the financing.
“There is no capital in the budget to replace this,” Milner said. Still, she said, consensus exists for fixing the building.
Historic entertainment
space
Darling, who has been the Opera House’s executive director for eight years, said that when he joined the nonprofit, it was quickly apparent that the space needed work. It’s not compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act and doesn’t have an elevator.
The Opera House has raised $175,000 to renovate its dressing-room area, he said, but the board of directors has not decided whether to take on more debt to participate in what Darling sees as a city-led project.
The Opera House previously was turned down for a grant to install fire sprinklers because the city, as the property owner, should have been the applicant, Darling said.
Opened in 1893 with a performance by comedienne, singer and actress Fanny Brice — a copy of her contract for that show hangs above Darling’s desk — the Opera House continued on into the early 1960s as a performing-arts center and multi-purpose event venue.
“John Kennedy was here campaigning, in this space,” during his successful run for the presidency in 1960, Darling said. But long afterward, the city walled off the Opera House to make room for the Franklin Police Department and a district court.
In 1999, when the police department and court moved to their own homes on the other side of Central Street, the Franklin Opera House Restoration Committee was formed and reopened the Opera House two years later.