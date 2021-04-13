Lindsay Saunders and her family have been living in a hotel since their Raymond apartment was destroyed by a fire, but thanks to the generosity of others, they now have enough money to put a down payment on their first home.
“We’re hoping to come out of the ashes of the fire with something better, something my kids can live comfortably in,” said the 39-year-old mother of four.
In the aftermath of the Feb. 8 fire that left nearly 40 people homeless at Sunview Apartments, the Raymond community banded together to help the victims in a way many had never seen before.
“The town of Raymond has been like a hero to us. I just don’t know where we would be without them,” Saunders said.
She and her fiancé, Dan Murphy, were among those who didn’t have renter’s insurance. They fled the burning building with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.
When the owners of the Town Cabin Deli and Pub in Candia, where Saunders is the kitchen manager, heard about the fire, they scrambled to provide aid and set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the recovery effort.
Her brother created a second GoFundMe page. Between the two they raised about $18,000.
Saunders said that money will now be used for a down payment on a home after the family was approved for a mortgage a month ago.
They’ve been working with a real estate agent in hopes of finding a place under $300,000 in the Manchester area. They have made offers on several homes without any luck.
“We’re searching desperately to try to make that happen, but it’s tough in this market,” Saunders said.
Their quest became more difficult after one of her family members tested positive for COVID-19 and they had to quarantine in their Exeter hotel room for 26 days.
Saunders said her brothers ended up attending open houses and showings she had set up to see if they could find something.
She’s not giving up.
“My house is out there. I just haven’t seen it yet,” she said.
“This would be the very first house my children have lived in. I just can’t wait to have that for them,” she said.
Mercedes, Saunders’ 16-year-old daughter, said she’s excited about the thought of getting a house.
“Before the building burned down we were talking about getting a house for a while, but we’ve always been stuck because of bills and all that. I feel like something always went wrong as soon as we started looking, but now we really have no choice no matter what goes wrong so I’m really excited,” she said.
Gavin, 13, is looking forward to their first place as well.
“I’ve been really excited for a while and I’ve been house hunting with my mom. I’ve been seeing all the really cool houses and how big they can get,” he said.