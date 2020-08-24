After several postponements and the hope that the popular Ribfest celebration in Merrimack could ultimately be held, organizers have officially decided to call off this year’s event.
“We love the event. We love the people and we love that it has become such a big part of the community,” said Robert Best, president of the Rotary Club of Merrimack.
“We were very much looking forward to having this take place. It is unfortunate, but this is the time to be cautious.” Organizers held out hope for months, according to Best. The Great American Ribfest and Food Truck Festival was originally set to take place in June, but was rescheduled to August. It was then pushed back to October and the decision was made earlier this month to cancel.
“We are looking forward to next year. It will be back better than ever on Father’s Day weekend next year,” said Best. Ribfest, hosted by the Rotary Club of Merrimack, is one of the group’s largest fundraisers each year. All of the proceeds from the event are then distributed back into the community to assist local non-profit groups with their own initiatives.
“It may be that we have a little less to help the community with. We continue to do everything we can. Fortunately, we had a little in our reserves,” said Best. While the local Rotary Club will survive, he said it is the other groups that may be receiving a little less than they traditionally would.
He acknowledged that it will be more challenging to secure funds for certain initiatives, including the Rotary’s scholarships to high school seniors. However, Best stressed that even through the pandemic, the Rotary Club donated $10,000 to area food banks and Meals on Wheels, and also provided some long-term care facilities with iPads.
“We continue to do everything we can,” he said, adding its annual Christmas tree sale is hoping to bring in some lost revenue. Ribfest, which is held annually at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, is the latest in a long line of events canceled this summer because of COVID-19 concerns.
“It just seemed like the best choice was to pause and aim for a nice date when everybody is comfortable,” explained Best.
The Rotary Club of Merrimack took over operations of the Ribfest festivities last year; it was formerly organized by Nashua West Rotary Club. The Nashua organization decided in 2018 that it would not continue with the event. All or nearly all of the rib and meat vendors who planned to participate this year are expected to return in 2021, according to Best.
“I am looking forward to next year when we can celebrate as a community and be together with our family and friends and have a good time,” said Maureen Mooney, club member. Best agreed, saying the club is remaining positive that next year’s event will be bigger and better.