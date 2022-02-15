City aldermen have approved a request from a Massachusetts developer seeking tax breaks to build a 249-apartment complex in downtown Manchester.
Aldermen voted 9-3 to approve the request, made through the RSA 79-E tax credit program, following a public hearing Tuesday at City Hall.
Jones Street Investment Partners, a private equity real estate firm focused on multi-family developments, is behind the apartment project on W. Auburn and Depot streets.
“We believe in Manchester,” said Eric LeClair of Jones Street. “We believe in this city. We hope we’re going to be here for a very long time.”
The RSA 79-E tax credit program lets developers who improve blighted properties in downtown areas delay paying property taxes on the value of the improvements for five years.
Applicants must spend at least 15% of the pre-rehabilitation assessed valuation, or at least $75,000, to qualify.
The two buildings are assessed at $4,186,600, according to city assessor Bob Gagne.
The proposed renovations total $48.5 million, not including the real estate transaction.
The city’s Heritage Commission commented on the historic value of the John B. Varick Company agricultural store at 24 Depot St., one of two properties set to be torn down as part of the project.
The storefront — built in 1914 — has most recently housed restaurants. The building is currently vacant.
Heritage Commission members drafted a letter to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen saying elements of the building being torn down will have an impact on the city’s historical profile.
Commission members said a second building set to be demolished — at 21 W. Auburn St. — is not worth saving.
Aurore Eaton, a member of the Heritage Commission, submitted a letter to the board and testified at the hearing against granting the tax credits.
“It is apparent that the applications do not meet the requirements outlined in RSA 79-E,” said Eaton. “I believe that the approval of the applications would undermine the law and would have a demoralizing effect on the public trust.”
Eaton said the applications are not in compliance with a key requirement that would permit the aldermen to grant tax relief.
The requirements for determining eligibility for the tax credits specify that, for a property that will be demolished, the local heritage commission must find that it “does not possess significant historical, cultural, or architectural value ... and the historical, cultural, or architectural resources in the community will not be adversely affected by the replacement.”
“The Manchester Heritage Commission determined the opposite — that the 21 Auburn St. building does possess historical and cultural value, and may also possess architectural value,” said Eaton.
Susan Manchester, an attorney with Sheehan Phinney representing Jones Street, said she disagreed with Eaton.
“With all due respect, clearly she thinks this has significant historical importance,” said Manchester. “Our consultant, who has worked in Manchester for 30 years, doesn’t think so. This is in the best interest of the entire city. Not one aspect of it, but the entire city.”
Former mayoral candidate, alderman and school board member Rich Girard submitted an email opposing the request.
“79-E is designed to spur the renovation of historic properties,” wrote Girard. “The property on tonight’s agenda isn’t being renovated, it’s being replaced. Hanging pictures of what was there in the lobby and other common spaces isn’t historic preservation. While I appreciate the developer coming from Boston to invest in our city, the demolition of the existing property and replacement with new construction does not warrant a 79-E break on property taxes.”
The two connected buildings are located just north of Market Basket in an area known as the Gaslight District with West Auburn Street to the south, Canal Street to the west, Depot Street to the north and Murphy’s Taproom and Diner to the east.
The four-story wood-framed apartment complex includes a parking garage underneath and two courtyards, according to the plans, which were approved by the planning board on Oct. 7.