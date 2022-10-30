Vacant Hallsville school

Hallsville School in Manchester, seen here in March 2022, closed in 2021.

 Union Leader FILE

After receiving just two proposals for the former Hallsville Elementary School, aldermen are being asked to vote on a plan to convert it into a mixed-use community center — similar to plans rejected by the board earlier this year.

Aldermen are expected to take up the recommendation from City Planner Jeffrey Belanger when they meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.