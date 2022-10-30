After receiving just two proposals for the former Hallsville Elementary School, aldermen are being asked to vote on a plan to convert it into a mixed-use community center — similar to plans rejected by the board earlier this year.
Aldermen are expected to take up the recommendation from City Planner Jeffrey Belanger when they meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Earlier this year, Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance submitted a plan to convert the vacant Hallsville School building into a facility serving everyone from children to seniors. City officials raised concerns over a lack of communication with neighbors and a key piece of the plan — giving the building to organizers for free.
The building and associated parcels were appraised at $4.4 million in 2017.
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings voted unanimously to receive and file the plan, effectively killing the proposal at the time.
A community forum held in April to solicit thoughts on the future of the school building generated dozens of ideas, ranging from affordable housing for families to a multicultural youth center, to housing for seniors.
Aldermen directed staff to draft a Request For Proposal for the site. Officials said they would include language in the request addressing concerns about the impact any project may have on traffic, the neighborhood and the city’s desire to address affordable housing needs.
The RFP stated the city’s goal is “the redevelopment of the school while maintaining the integrity of the historic building.”
“A proposal that includes affordable housing for families and/or seniors is strongly encouraged,” the draft RFP states. “Other uses for the building that would support the character of the residential neighborhood, provide community resources and not place a significant burden on the traffic patterns in the area are also encouraged.”
Committee members said they felt it important to include the ability to keep the former school’s gymnasium available for use by the community as one of the criteria in the RFP.
Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur disagreed at the time, saying he felt too many criteria would scare away some developers.
“I don’t think any serious developer that’s going to want to build on this site is going to want to keep the cafeteria or gymnasium open for the public to come in,” said Levasseur last May.
The RFP received just two responses. One from Studio 550 Art Center, looking to create a mixed-use development that would be home to a community art center, a small business incubator for the arts, and 25-30 units of affordable housing with rent capped at 80% of Area Median Income (AMI). The other proposal was from Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance to reinvent the former school building as a multi-use facility providing services to both families and seniors.
Under the Studio 550 Center proposal, the building would maintain its “historic exterior appearance, including the clock tower, and the parking area would have greenery and plantings added for aesthetics, shade, and gathering space.”
The plans call for a mix of studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with a purchase price of $100,000.
“We understand this is a low number,” proponents write in their proposal. “We are not a large development company, so we don’t have deep pockets from years of working in real estate. If the city would be able to part with it for this price, we would turn it into something that does good in the community just as the school did.”
In the proposal from Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance, organizers describe their plans as a “benefit to the neighborhood and the city, while addressing critical needs in the area of affordable housing for seniors and services for children and families in need.”
The proposal calls for a child care or Head Start classroom serving income-eligible families with children ages 3 to 5. The Granite State Children’s Alliance (GSCA) will operate a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) providing essential services to child victims of crime and their caregivers as well as multidisciplinary partners in law enforcement, prosecution, and Division for Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).
There will also be 20 apartments for income-eligible seniors in need of affordable housing, with 10 apartments each on the second and third floors.
Organizers plan to keep the gymnasium as is, and make it available for community activities, based on demand.
“The development team will work closely with the city Parks and Recreation department to determine the best way to manage that use,” proponents write in their proposal. “The partnership collaboration will seek the appropriate third-party entity such as the Greater Manchester Boys and Girls Club that could oversee the community use schedule, associated oversite/security, and fees/donations collected for basic operational costs.”
The site will feature 54 parking spaces, consistent with senior housing and daily commercial office use, and include the appropriate handicapped parking ratio required.
In a memo to aldermen, Belanger writes although both proposals have their merits, the consensus from the board favors the proposal from Southern New Hampshire Services (SNHS) and Granite State Children’s Alliance (GSCA), with the following terms:
SNHS, GSCA, and the city would execute a long-term lease — possibly for 30 years with the option to extend — for the properties at Jewett and Merrill streets for approximately $1 per year, and requiring SNHS and GSCA to maintain, improve, and pay the utilities for the properties. “Although SNHS and GSCA also offered to purchase the properties for a nominal amount, the lease would allow the city to retain ownership,” explains Belanger.
The city would retain use of the gymnasium and be responsible for maintenance.
Belanger writes that the Planning and Community Development Department agrees with the “favorable consensus” toward the SNHS proposal, and recommends aldermen vote on the proposal and refer it to the Committee on Lands and Buildings for a recommendation on determining the properties surplus.
Because the properties are located in the R-2 Zoning District, the proposed uses of child counseling, elementary education, and dwelling units in the building’s upper stories would require relief from the Zoning Board and approval from the Planning Board.
The final bell rang at Hallsville in June 2021, 130 years after it opened.
Former Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt recommended the school be closed as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.