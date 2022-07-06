An aldermanic committee Wednesday narrowly approved a request from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats minor league baseball team to split the cost of $5.6 million in proposed improvements to Delta Dental Stadium, despite concerns from some board members over the team seeking additional funds in the near future.
The cost of the upgrades to the city of Manchester is estimated at around $2.8 million, with the team also paying $2.8 million.
The Aldermanic Special Committee on Riverfront Activities and Baseball voted 3-2 to send the proposal to the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen for a final vote July 19. Committee members voting in support of the proposal were Aldermen Pat Long, Bill Barry and June Trisciani. Opposed were brothers Tony and Ed Sapienza.
The stadium improvements will ensure the ballpark meets new standards set last year by Major League Baseball for the Fisher Cats and all 120 affiliated minor league teams. The improvements include larger clubhouses for home and visiting teams, better field lighting, and improved training facilities for players.
The work must be completed by April 2023.
Alderman Tony Sapienza quizzed team officials on when, if this request is approved, they would be back looking for more money down the road. He referenced a 2016 request from the team for a commitment of nearly $1 million in city funds to pay for improvements.
“In 2016 we made an agreement to bring us to 2028 that cost us $1 million,” said Sapienza. “I appreciate what you did in 2016, but that cost us an unexpected $1 million. We thought that $1 million would bring us to 2028. Here we are a few short six years later, looking for $2.88 million. I’m sure we’ll be back here, probably before 2028, looking for more money.
“One of my concerns is it never stops, and the taxpayers continually pay,” he said.
Delta Dental Stadium opened in April 2005, with construction of the Samuel Adams Bar and Grill completed prior to the 2008 season.
The facility was designed by HNTB, an architectural firm out of Kansas City. The 115,000-square foot stadium has a capacity of 6,500 seats. An additional 6,000 square feet of space allows for two 100-person party decks, one on the first base side and one on the third base side. The facility also includes a 300-person picnic area in left field, 28 luxury suites and the Samuel Adams Bar and Grill.
Under the new standards set by MLB, each of MLB’s 30 major league clubs will have four minor league affiliates — one each at the Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels. Each of these 120 minor league clubs received a Professional Development League (PDL) license from MLB, entitling them to operate in MLB’s new PDL leagues.
“The PDL license establishes a new and consistent set of working conditions across the minor league system, as well as consistent, modernized facility standards and improved stadium amenities benefiting both players and fans,” a memo submitted by the team to city aldermen reads.
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats were one of the 120 clubs selected to receive a PDL license, and will remain affiliated at the Double-A level with the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to Ballpark Digest, the new requirements include clubhouses that are 1,000 square feet or larger, field lighting improvements, new food/nutrition spaces, areas for female staffers, and upgrades to training facilities such as batting cages.
Proposed work at Delta Dental Stadium includes $1.1 million in improvements to a tunnel/weight room, $275,000 to construct bullpens, $380,000 in upgrades to HVAC throughout the facility, $615,000 in field lighting improvements, $104,000 for speakers, $83,000 for protective netting and $926,000 in improvements to the player clubhouses.
Trisciani asked team ownership what guarantee the city has that MLB won’t pull the team out of Manchester.
“As long as we do what is required, there’s a 10-year agreement which they’ll continue to renew,” said Arthur Solomon, longtime owner of the Fisher Cats.
“As long as we do what is required here, or as long as they change the requirements every year?” asked Trisciani.
“I doubt they’re going to change requirements every year,” said Solomon. “As long as we fulfill our agreement with them, I think we’re in great shape. The Blue Jays love us, they want to continue the relationship.”
Rob Miller, outside general counsel for the Fisher Cats, said what the team and city are experiencing now is the “growing pain” associated with the significant change that MLB is doing to “standardize some very non-standard operations across the minor league system.”
“If you travel across the country and you go to minor league ballparks, not all of them look like ours,” said Miller. “Some of them are better than ours, and several of them are far worse than ours. What Major League Baseball is trying to do is create a standard.”
Committee members stressed the need for oversight, and asked the city’s deputy public works director, Tim Clougherty, to look into what it would take to bring on an outside project manager to oversee the work.
Anticipated funding for this work will be private bond financing acquired by the city (which is expected to be able to obtain more competitive rates and terms) for its half of the project ($2,831,377.00).
The Fisher Cats will independently finance their half of the project.
Committee members also discussed updates to the Management and Operations Agreement between the city and the Fisher Cats.
In addition to the financing terms for the facility improvements, the new agreement will consolidate many amendments to the original 17-year-old agreement into a single new agreement.
Among other things, the new agreement will look at updating various definitions, including “capital expenditures” and “routine maintenance” included in the document; clarifying the future division of capital expenditures between the city and the Fisher Cats going forward; the possibility of extending Major League Baseball’s commitment to Manchester; adjusting various financial terms in the lease; and other potential opportunities for collaboration between the city and the Fisher Cats using the stadium and/or stadium infrastructure.
Under the new PDLA, all changes to the Management and Operations Agreement are subject to the review and approval of Major League Baseball.