City aldermen are continuing discussions on amending city ordinances regarding camping on public property as a way to address homelessness in Manchester.
Last week, members of the Aldermanic Committee on Alcohol, Other Drugs and Youth Services held discussions on amending Section 130 of the city’s Code of Ordinances to prohibit camping on public property without permission.
The amendment would add language authorizing police to issue a fine up to $1,000 to anyone camping on public property when accommodations such as a bed at an overnight shelter are available.
Alderman Dan O’Neil said something needs to address a growing homeless encampment he drives by, often located along River Road.
"We need to be aggressive, we need to remove those camps and get those people into shelters,” said O’Neil. “I don’t want to be picking up the newspaper or getting a call from the mayor saying we had four or five people pass away. We’re gonna have something really bad happen up there.”
Committee Chairman Bill Barry said he supported the amendment, saying it would give officials another tool to address homelessness vagrancy in the city.
City Solicitor Emily Rice said fines authorized under the proposed amendment could result in court action.
“This is an effort to add a tool to the tool box for Manchester police,” said Rice. “Camping is already prohibited in parks, and this is going to extend that prohibition. However the extent of this remedy is to issue a ticket.”
“If someone were asked to move and advised they have shelter available in the city of Manchester and they refuse to leave, does Manchester police have the authority to charge them with criminal trespassing?” asked Barry.
“Certainly if the individual asked is engaged in criminal conduct then yes,” said Rice. “But if the individual merely stays in place and doesn’t do anything more than that, then you would need some additional conduct to occur in order to prosecute that person for a crime. This is not a crime, this is an ordinance violation.”
Aldermen Pat Long and Jim Roy said many homeless individuals wouldn’t have the funds needed to pay fines, saying more outreach would be a better approach.
Barry said the goal of the amendment isn’t to issue tickets and fine homeless individuals, but to get them into shelters when beds are available.
O’Neil said he didn’t feel the amendment went far enough in terms of enforcement, citing the growing homeless encampment off River Road.
“I drive by there pretty regularly,” said O’Neil. “I see propane tanks, I see tents adjacent to each other. We’re gonna have something bad and it’s not going to be one person it’s going to be multiple people. It scares the heck out of me...every time I go by there something else is added.”
A second amendment to Section 96 of the city’s Code of Ordinances regarding trespassing in public parks was tabled for additional work, after Rice referred to it as being “unwieldy.”