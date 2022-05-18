Aldermen have set a deadline for proposals to be submitted for the former Hallsville Elementary School building site.
The deadline will be Friday, July 29, at 4 p.m. Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings will review proposals at the committee’s mid-August meeting.
A request for proposals was written using input from a community forum on what neighbors would like to see done with the building after aldermen rejected a proposal to convert it into a mixed-use community center.
Alderman Pat Long asked City Planner Leon LaFreniere if he felt giving people until the end of July to respond was enough time.
“It takes time to be able to respond adequately to a request like this,” said LaFreniere. “People need to get budgets, get design teams in place.”
“I think it’s in all our interests to do this the right way, and give people the time to do it the right way,” said Alderman June Trisciani.
Earlier this year, Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance submitted a plan to convert the vacant Hallsville School building into a facility serving everyone from children to seniors. City officials raised concerns over a lack of communication with neighbors and a key piece of the plan — giving the building to organizers for free.
The building and associated parcels were appraised at $4.4 million in 2017.
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings voted unanimously to receive and file the plan, effectively killing the proposal for now.
A community forum held in April to solicit thoughts on the future of the school building generated dozens of ideas, ranging from affordable housing for families to a multicultural youth center, to housing for seniors.
Aldermen directed staff to draft an RFP for the site. Officials said they would include language in the request addressing concerns about the impact any project may have on traffic, the neighborhood and the city’s desire to address affordable housing needs.
The RFP states the city’s goal is “the redevelopment of the school while maintaining the integrity of the historic building.”
“A proposal that includes affordable housing for families and/or seniors is strongly encouraged,” the draft RFP states. “Other uses for the building that would support the character of the residential neighborhood, provide community resources and not place a significant burden on the traffic patterns in the area are also encouraged.”
The RFP calls for proposals to be evaluated on criteria such as benefit of the proposal to the neighborhood and the city, compatibility of the proposed uses with the surrounding area, inclusion of affordable housing as a component of the overall plan, purchase-price offer (or long-term lease) proposed, proponent’s ability to secure financing, and parking demands of the proposal and the ability to accommodate the necessary parking on-site “so as not to impact the neighborhood.”
Committee members said they felt it important to include the ability to keep the former school’s gymnasium available for use by the community as one of the criteria in the RFP.
Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur disagreed, saying he felt too many criteria would scare away some developers.
“I don’t think any serious developer that’s going to want to build on this site is going to want to keep the cafeteria or gymnasium open for the public to come in,” said Levasseur.
“It’s just a criteria,” said Alderman Christie Fajardo. “We want to see what people’s imaginations come up with. We want to see the possibilities.”
Under the terms of the RFP, a selection committee composed of representatives from the Planning and Community Development Department, the Office of the City Solicitor, the Manchester Economic Development Office, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen would review the proposals and make a recommendation to the full board.
The final bell rang at Hallsville last June, 130 years after it opened.
Former Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt recommended the school be closed as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.