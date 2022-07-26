Northeast Delta Dental Stadium
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have made a request to the City of Manchester to split the cost of $5.6 million in proposed improvements to Delta Dental Stadium.

 UNION LEADER FILE

Manchester aldermen have approved a request from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats  to split the cost of $5.6 million in proposed improvements to Delta Dental Stadium, despite concerns raised by some board members that the minor league baseball team could seek additional funds in the near future.

The cost of the upgrades is about $2.8 million each for the city and the team.