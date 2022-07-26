Manchester aldermen have approved a request from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to split the cost of $5.6 million in proposed improvements to Delta Dental Stadium, despite concerns raised by some board members that the minor league baseball team could seek additional funds in the near future.
The cost of the upgrades is about $2.8 million each for the city and the team.
Aldermen voted 8-4 in favor of the split after receiving in writing a promise to extend the ballclub’s agreement with the city through at least 2039, among other assurances.
Opposed were aldermen Tony Sapienza, Joe Kelly Levasseur, Sebastian Sharonov and Ed Sapienza.
The stadium improvements will ensure the ballpark meets new standards set last year by Major League Baseball for the Fisher Cats and all 120 affiliated minor league teams. The improvements include larger clubhouses for home and visiting teams, better field lighting, and improved training facilities for players.
The work must be completed by April 2023.
Prior to the vote, Alderman Tony Sapienza asked team officials when they would be back looking for more money, referencing a 2016 request from the team for a commitment of nearly $1 million in city funds to pay for improvements.
“In 2016 we made an agreement to bring us to 2028 that cost us $1 million,” said Sapienza. “I appreciate what you did in 2016, but that cost us an unexpected $1 million. We thought that $1 million would bring us to 2028. Here we are a few short six years later, looking for $2.88 million. I’m sure we’ll be back here, probably before 2028, looking for more money.
“One of my concerns is it never stops, and the taxpayers continually pay,” he said.
Delta Dental Stadium opened in April 2005, with construction of the Samuel Adams Bar and Grill completed prior to the 2008 season.
The 115,000-square-foot stadium has a capacity of 6,500 seats. An additional 6,000 square feet of space allows for two 100-person party decks, one on the first base side and one on the third base side. The facility also includes a 300-person picnic area in left field, 28 luxury suites and the Samuel Adams Bar and Grill.
Under the new standards set by Major League Baseball, each of MLB’s 30 major league clubs will have four minor league affiliates — one each at the Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels. Each of these 120 minor league clubs received a Professional Development League (PDL) license from MLB, entitling them to operate in MLB’s new PDL leagues.
“The PDL license establishes a new and consistent set of working conditions across the minor league system, as well as consistent, modernized facility standards and improved stadium amenities benefiting both players and fans,” a memo submitted by the team to city aldermen reads.
The Fisher Cats were one of the 120 clubs selected to receive a PDL license, and will remain affiliated at the Double-A level with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Proposed work at Delta Dental Stadium includes $1.1 million in improvements to a tunnel/weight room, $275,000 to construct bullpens, $380,000 in upgrades to HVAC throughout the facility, $615,000 in field lighting improvements, $104,000 for speakers, $83,000 for protective netting and $926,000 in improvements to the player clubhouses.
Funding for this work will be through private bond financing acquired by the city (which is expected to be able to obtain more competitive rates and terms) for its half of the project ($2,831,377.00).
The Fisher Cats will independently finance their half of the project.
Aldermen also discussed updates to the Management and Operations Agreement between the city and the Fisher Cats.
Following a discussion with the Special Committee on Riverfront Activities and Baseball, team ownership was asked to consider what else might be offered to the city in conjunction with the funding of the proposed improvements.
The Fisher Cats agreed to extend the term of their agreement with the city to 2039 (instead of 2035) to coincide with the end date of the debt service payments on the new bond. The extension is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball.
Team owners also agreed that from now until the end of the 2028 season when the debt service on the original stadium bond is retired, the Fisher Cats will assume sole financial responsibility for any additional Major League Baseball-related PDL requirements that must be completed before the end of the 2028 season.
In addition to the financing terms for the facility improvements, the new agreement will consolidate many amendments to the original 17-year-old agreement into a single new agreement.
“Our hope is that our collaboration, both on the current upgrades to the facility standards, and on our new agreement, will permit the city of Manchester and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to continue our fantastic partnership, in a much simpler and more predictable way, as we move forward together,” team ownership said in a memo to city aldermen.
Under the new PDL agreement, all changes to the Management and Operations Agreement are subject to the review and approval of Major League Baseball.