Aldermen want to talk to neighbors of the former Hallsville School and gauge developer interest before they think about giving away the vacant building for use as a mixed-use community center.
On Tuesday, aldermen tabled a proposal from Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance to give them the building — appraised at $4.4 million in 2017 — at no cost to use for a facility serving everyone from children to seniors.
“I look forward to supporting your concept and supporting you as much as you can, but I’m not ready to give this building away at this point,” said Alderman Tony Sapienza. “I do hope your plan comes to fruition, and I’ll do what I can to make that happen, but this proposal as stated tonight I can’t support.”
Southern New Hampshire Services Executive Director and former Nashua mayor Donnalee Lozeau says the project would include the Child Advocacy Center and Granite State Children’s Alliance, 20 units of elderly housing, an early child development classroom and/or a Head Start classroom. Lozeau said organizers plan to keep the existing gymnasium available for public use, along with a small playground.
Lozeau said it “seemed like a natural partnership.”
“A generational partnership,” said Lozeau. “An opportunity to not only do elderly housing and to serve the children in the community that are victims of crime.”
The Granite State Children’s Alliance operates the Child Advocacy Center in Manchester, serving approximately 300 children and caregivers each year, 67% of whom are Manchester residents, according to Joy Barrett, the nonprofit’s executive director.
The CAC is designed to be a child- and family-friendly, victim-centric setting for joint investigations and forensic interviews of child victims of crime. Barrett told aldermen the organization’s current space at 960 Auburn St. is no longer suitable because of the high volume of cases referred to CAC annually.
The proposal calls for the CAC to occupy a 2,000-square-foot outbuilding in the rear of the Hallsville School building, where a modular classroom was once located. The space would include two forensic interview suites, onsite mental/behavioral health suite and specialized medical office, CAC staff offices and workspaces for law enforcement partners.
Concerns about mixed use
Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur said the mixed use nature of the proposal concerned him.
“If it was strictly for children, or strictly for elderly, I’d have no concern about that,” Levasseur said. “This looks to me like an oil and water marriage.”
Barrett said the setup described in the proposal is based on a national model.
“Quite honestly, in New Hampshire we’re catching up,” Barrett said. “We did a pilot in Laconia, and it will be replicated in cities around New Hampshire certainly. We’re hoping that Manchester is next.”
Manchester Police Lt. Matt Larochelle said his department supports the project. Alderman Pat Long asked if such a facility would bring “an undesirable element” to the area.
“Not from our standpoint,” Larochelle said. “We’re serving these families … these are parents of victims of sexual abuse.”
“So not angry parents,” Long said. “It’s a child with a loving parent that’s going to help the child.”
Calls for more consideration
Aldermen Christine Fajardo and June Trisciani both expressed concerns with giving the Hallsville school building away.
“I think we would be remiss if we don’t have a more sound understanding of what the scope of our contribution would be in this collaboration,” said Fajardo.
“My concern is the giving before we’ve really looked at what it could be,” said Trisciani. “I feel like we’re doing a disservice by quickly deciding and saying yes we’re going to put this in right now because it’s the first thing on the table, when to be honest with you I’ve heard from developers that would do something affordable and heard from residents who want to have a meeting and just talk about what the building could be. What is the best use of this building?”
Lozeau said they are asking the city to donate the site because of the “unprecedented cost of construction and materials that we are faced with.”
Current estimates for the project come in at at least $8 million.
Lozeau said organizers are open to the idea of a possible lease or condo association-like agreement with the city.
Long said he supports the proposal.
“I’m totally of the belief that this is a benefit to the city,” said Long. “I sat here before when we’ve said, ‘You know, let’s see who would be interested,’ and we’ve sat on property for years.”
The aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings voted 4-1 to table the proposal, with Long opposed.
The city will plan a meeting with neighbors of the Hallsville School to determine what the community wants to see at the site, possibly issuing a formal request for proposals, before revisiting the plan next month.
The final bell rang at Hallsville last June, 130 years after the school opened. Former Superintendent John Goldhardt recommended the school be closed as part of his fiscal year 2022 budget.