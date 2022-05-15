The next step towards determining the future of the vacant Hallsville School building could be taken this week, with Manchester aldermen scheduled to review a draft version of a potential request for proposals (RFP) for the site.
The draft was written using input from a community forum on what neighbors would like to see done with the building, after aldermen rejected a proposal to convert it into a mixed-use community center.
Earlier this year, Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance submitted a plan to convert the vacant Hallsville School building into a facility serving everyone from children to seniors. City officials raised concerns over a lack of communication with neighbors and a key piece of the plan — giving the building to organizers for free.
The building and associated parcels were appraised at $4.4 million in 2017.
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings voted unanimously to receive and file the plan, effectively killing the proposal for now.
A community forum held in April to solicit thoughts on the future of the school building generated dozens of ideas, ranging from affordable housing for families to a multicultural youth center, to housing for seniors.
Aldermen directed staff to draft a RFP for the site. Officials said they would include language in the request addressing concerns about the impact any project may have on traffic, the neighborhood and the city’s desire to address affordable housing needs.
A draft version of the RFP states the city’s goal is “the redevelopment of the school while maintaining the integrity of the historic building.”
“A proposal that includes affordable housing for families and/or seniors is strongly encouraged,” the draft RFP states. “Other uses for the building that would support the character of the residential neighborhood, provide community resources and not place a significant burden on the traffic patterns in the area are also encouraged.”
The draft calls for proposals to be evaluated on criteria such as benefit of the proposal to the neighborhood and the city, compatibility of the proposed uses with the surrounding area, inclusion of affordable housing as a component of the overall plan, purchase-price offer (or long term lease) proposed, proponent’s ability to secure financing, and parking demands of the proposal and the ability to accommodate the necessary parking on-site “so as not to impact the neighborhood.”
Under the terms of the draft RFP, a selection committee composed of representatives from the Planning and Community Development Department, the Office of the City Solicitor, the Manchester Economic Development Office, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen would review the proposals and make a recommendation to the full board.
The final bell rang at Hallsville last June, 130 years after it opened. Former Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt recommended the school be closed as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.