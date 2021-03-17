Elected officials were subdued with their political jabs during Wednesday’s Wild Irish Breakfast in Nashua, setting aside the typical roasting for a healthy dose of blarney.
The 30th annual event was held virtually for the first time ever and participants for the most part avoided the traditional roasting and instead focused their attention on The PLUS Co. of Nashua.
About 300 men and women benefit from The PLUS Co., an acronym for People Learning Useful Skills. Its mission is to empower individuals with developmental disabilities by providing support and services to enable independence.
Money raised from Wednesday’s breakfast helps clients use dozens of programs The PLUS Co. offers.
“They have made a big difference in my life,” said Bryan Kearns, a client since 2009. The organization helped find Kearns a new home and a job at Moulton’s Market in Amherst, where he has been employed for about three years.
“I really like the job and the people,” said Kearns, adding he is grateful to The PLUS Co. for helping him succeed.
The nonprofit organization, which receives state and federal funds, helps challenged adults find employment opportunities by offering job training and providing referrals.
The human services agency assists individuals with daily living skills such as shopping, housekeeping, budgets and transportation, while also arranging health care appointments, trips to the beach or family visits. It works to “empower individuals with disabilities to maximize their independence,” said Donnalee Lozeau, former mayor of Nashua and member of the board of directors.
Lozeau thanked the staff at The PLUS Co. for their dedication, especially throughout the past year when they were faced with many challenges but were determined to keep providing opportunities to clients.
Another major part of The PLUS Co.’s services include arranging living situations through group homes, adult family care, staffed apartments or companion and roommate programs.
“I want to thank The PLUS Co. for helping me stay active and become more independent,” said Jess Maki, a client for the past 12 years who says she has learned how to keep a job, live outside of her family home and participate in a variety of classes and sports.
Katie Koczan, another client, has been working retail at Marshalls thanks to support from The PLUS Co. While she was originally nervous about stepping onto the sales floor, Koczan said no one gave up on her. Instead, she said they trained her to try new duties and eventually progress.
The company’s Adult Education program offers people like Koczan various classes such as baking, cooking, gardening, art, drama, dancing and music. It provides health and nutrition workshops, life and social skills classes, literacy, public speaking and money management seminars.
The PLUS Co. has stepped up time and time again, according to Gov. Chris Sununu, who challenged participants in Wednesday’s virtual breakfast to share with others the good stories that have emerged through The PLUS Co.