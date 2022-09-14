Alvirne High School Principal Steven Beals remains on administrative leave, and school officials remain tight-lipped about the reasons why.
Hudson Superintendent of Schools Daniel Moulis confirmed in an email Beals remains out on administrative leave, saying there wasn’t any additional information he could share. Associate Principal Jason Tesini has stepped in as acting principal since Monday, Moulis said.
Dozens of parents and students turned out Monday night at a meeting of the Hudson School Board in support of Beals, after receiving an email from Moulis on Sunday night notifying them of the situation.
“As much as I would like to, I am unable to share more details,” Moulis told those attending the meeting.
A call placed to Beals seeking comment Wednesday was not returned.
More than 13,000 people had signed an online petition as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, asking that Beals be reinstated at the high school.
The petition, started on Change.org by Melissa Connors, claims Beals was put on leave “because of the pep rally last Friday.”
“This is absolutely insane and ridiculous,” Connors wrote in her petition. “He brought together an entire school and got them ready to support their football team for their first home game. You can see from videos how excited kids were and how much fun they were having.”
“Mr. Beals is one of the best if not the best principal in the state,” Connors wrote. “He needs our help now. We need to bring Mr. Beals back to school and let the new superintendent know he is a huge part of Alvirne High School and our kids’ lives.”
Dozens of comments on social media reference the use of balloons during the pep rally in an activity resembling the balloon popping” challenge on TikTok, where two people pop a balloon by squishing it between their bodies.
At Monday night’s meeting, one student who identified herself as Laurin Carbonneau, a senior, said she was one of three students involved in the “balloon incident.”
“I bought the balloons, I planned it, with Mr. Beals,” Carbonneau told those in attendance at the meeting, sitting before a microphone wearing a Seniors 2023 shirt. “I think people are trying to make something of it that just isn’t there. Mr. Beals just isn’t that person. Nothing was meant to be wrong and all he wanted was to unite our school. He was talking to us about how he wants to bring spirit back into our school.”
The situation has energized students and alumni of Alvirne High School. A web page exists to order shirts and hoodies that say “Save Beals” on the back. Two Alvirne graduates — Cassie Shelley and Colin O’Neil, who graduated from collegiate programs in media production and communications — said in a social media post they are looking to conduct interviews and film a documentary about Beals’ story.
Hudson School Board Chairman Gary Gasdia said Monday the only official information anyone has, “including the school board, by the way,” is what Moulis said in his email.
“At the heart of what this is, Mr. Beals is an employee of the school district, no different than I’m an employee of my company, and you’re an employee of yours, and so we want to be careful we don’t say anything that would be negative to him or to anyone else,” said Gasdia.
Several parents aired their frustration with the lack of information Monday.
“I think you placing Mr. Beals on leave is absolutely ridiculous,” said Patrick Quinlan. “What happened at the pep rally was nothing more than a principal having fun with his students.
“The kids love him. A staff member or parent getting offended by something should not have been enough for him to be placed on leave. These days people are so easily offended and people like yourself are quick to judge.”
Dana Burke, a George Street resident, said Beals is the only thing keeping local students in school.
“He’s the only thing that keeps our students coming back every day, day after day,” said Burke. “We need answers. I don’t know why all of a sudden we’re in a community, a society, where we cater to the minority when the masses rule. But we do, and it’s sad. It’s a disgrace. Bring him back.”