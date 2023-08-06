BIZ-AUTO-AM-RADIO-DMT

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts wants to require car manufacturers to keep the AM dial in their vehicles. Many electric car makers wanted to eliminate due a potentially costly fix to cut static interference.

Sean Hannity is rarely on the same frequency as liberal Democratic lawmakers. Nor does he usually support legislation that makes demands on the private sector.

But the conservative Fox News star and radio host is cheering on the efforts of Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, to require car manufacturers to keep the AM dial in their vehicles.