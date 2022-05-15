Starting next month, travelers will once again have another option to consider when flying from the Queen City to the Windy City.
American Airlines announced Friday it will resume offering non-stop flights to Chicago O'Hare beginning June 3 from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
First offered in June 2019, the service was suspended for six months due to the pandemic. The route will return twice daily on June 3.
Airport officials also announced that for the first time in five years, starting next month MHT will feature mainline American Airlines planes offering service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Airbus 319 will begin flying into Manchester-Boston Regional Airport starting June 3, almost doubling the number of available seats on the Charlotte route, officials said.
The news comes as airport director Ted Kitchens is scheduled to brief Manchester aldermen on airport operations Tuesday during a meeting of the Special Committee on Airport Activities.
Airport officials reported nearly 50% more passengers in 2021 than in 2020.
Kitchens reported in April that MHT was about 75% back to normal.
January saw 74,982 passengers, up 170% over January 2021, and February saw 87,768 passengers, up 181.6% over February 2021.