Sandro and Alix Dorsainvil

This photo on the El Roi Haiti ministries website appears to show Sandro and Alix Dorsainvil. Alix, who is from New Hampshire, was kidnapped on Thursday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, along with the couple’s child.

 El Roi Haiti

An American woman and her child were allegedly kidnapped near the Caribbean nation’s capital city on Thursday, according to the nonprofit organization she works for.

The woman, Alix Dorsainvil, 31, is from New Hampshire but lives in Haiti and is married to the organization’s director, Sandro Dorsainvil.

The Washington Post’s Michael Birnbaum and Helier Cheung contributed to this report.