Amherst man shares his love of baseball cards with kids in Dominican Republic

Collecting baseball cards has been a lifelong passion for Darren Garnick of Amherst.
“I still remember opening my first pack at a convenience store near my grandpa’s house,” he said.
Garnick and two of his close friends recently were able to recreate that excitement for hundreds of kids in the Dominican Republic.
In recent years, Garnick, a technology writer for an engineering software company and self-described “diehard” Red Sox fan, has made an effort to share his duplicate baseball cards with kids.
He sends cards to the children of friends who live in other cities that feature their hometown players. And he’s made a point of saving cards of Manchester’s own Mike Flanagan and Steve Balboni, big leaguers from the 1970s and ’80s, and giving them to the Manchester Millyard Museum, which in turn gives them out to local kids.
“How cool is that? Manchester cold-weather guys making the majors,” he said. “It doesn’t happen too often.”
Late in 2020, Garnick hatched an idea with a friend, Hugh Baver, a Granite State native who now lives in the Dominican Republic. Baver runs a nonprofit organization called The Pitch, offering free baseball clinics to kids down there.
Garnick offered to send his friend cards featuring Dominican players. “I found maybe 500 cards of players, and I sent them down to him,” he said.
The cards were a huge hit with the local kids, for whom baseball is an obsession and making the big leagues a dream. That inspired Garnick to post a message on a social media platform, asking people to send him cards featuring Dominican players.
As boxes of cards began arriving, Garnick sorted the cards and sent them to Baver.
Last month, he got to make the trip in person.
Overwhelming reception
The Dominican Republic has developed some of baseball’s biggest stars over the years.
“It’s a tiny, tiny nation that’s disproportionately producing the biggest stars,” Garnick said — stars like Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals, Fernando Tatis Jr. from the San Diego Padres, and Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays.
“Even Boston fans — without Pedro (Martinez), Manny (Ramirez) and David (Ortiz), we would be nowhere,” he said.
Garnick recruited a friend, Jay Hinspeter of Amherst, to join him on the trip to the D.R. to meet up with Baver. Armed with baseball cards and T-shirts, the trio visited six communities to give out cards to local youth teams.
“Everywhere we went, when we showed up to the ballfield, there were between 50 and 100 kids and their parents and coaches waiting to greet us,” Garnick said. “It was overwhelming.”
“Watching them get the cards for the first time reminded me a little bit of when I opened my first pack of cards,” he said. “They were just beaming.”
Hinspeter said when Garnick suggested the trip south, he readily agreed to go along. He grew up in Australia and moved to New York in 1998.
“My brother-in-law recruited me as a Yankees fan,” he said. “And in ’99, they won the World Series. I actually went to see the parade in New York City.”
One highlight of the trip to the Dominican Republic was visiting Manoguayabo, the hometown of former Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez. They were greeted by Martinez’ former high school teammate, Coach Punga Almanzar, who runs the youth baseball league in his community.
In addition to Martinez baseball cards for the kids, Garnick had brought along his own Pedro bobblehead to give to the coach as a gift.
But when he pulled it out of his bag, Martinez’ head had detached from its spring. “He was decapitated,” he said. “I’m sitting in front of 100 kids and this coach and I pull out a headless Pedro.”
“Lo siento,” he managed to say — I’m sorry.
Everyone had a good laugh, and Garnick restored Pedro’s head to its proper position before presenting it to the coach.
A dleeeep connection
Garnick said the trip was inspiring: “Just experiencing the moment of sharing something that we both love and being able to see how you can connect without understanding each other’s language,” he said.
Everywhere they went, they stayed to watch the kids play baseball. Garnick said the level of talent was “amazing.”
At one field, they parked their rental car in the outfield about 350 feet out, until a coach warned them to move it. “It was a good thing too, because the 15- and 16-year-olds were just hitting them out to the deep outfield, and our car would have gotten pummeled,” he said.
Another day, they had to hold up play while a herd of goats “trampled across the field in the middle of the game,” he said. “The kids didn’t even look up. That was normal.”
Hinspeter said a highlight for him was getting out into the countryside and visiting the “real” Dominican Republic, far from the resorts that most tourists see.
“I called it a philanthro-cation. Part philanthropy and part vacation,” he said. “It just gives a bit more meaning to the place you’re going to, and the communities you’re seeing.”
Garnick’s work is not over. He created a nonprofit called Cards for the D.R., and said he hopes to find “a large partner who can help us scale up the program and give away tons more cards.”
He also plans to return to the Dominican Republic “and give away 10 times the amount of cards next time,” he said.
Want to help? Visit: cardsfortheDR.wordpress.com.