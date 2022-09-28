This week marks the third time Chris Stawasz has been dispatched to help communities slammed by a hurricane.
But as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, Stawasz admitted this one felt different.
“They’re expecting upwards of two feet of rain, which… I can’t even imagine that,” said Stawasz, Northeast regional director of government affairs for American Medical Response, speaking by phone from Florida. “It’s forecast to come through here in Orlando as a major hurricane, a Category 1 by then is what they’re saying, and that would be new for me. A little old New Hampshire boy watching a hurricane go by — it’s going to be quite an experience.”
Stawasz is in Orlando serving as AMR’s public information officer as the company assists with the emergency response following Hurricane Ian’s landfall.
AMR, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s primary emergency medical service response provider, has a national agreement with FEMA to provide ground ambulance, air ambulance, paratransit services and non-ambulance EMS personnel to supplement federal and military response to a disaster, an act of terrorism or any other public health emergency.
In the wake of the 2005 Hurricane Katrina, which caused $108 billion in damages and was responsible for 1,833 deaths, Congress gave FEMA greater authority to move resources to a disaster zone before a storm rather than wait for formal requests from governors afterward.
Stawasz, who arrived in Orlando early Monday, is working out of the Orange County Convention Center.
“This is a massive facility, it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Stawasz said. “We’ve got 300 ambulances inside there, inside the facility, and you could probably put five times that in there. It’s incredible. There’s Blackhawk helicopters, there’s medical helicopters, there’s FEMA assets, National Guard assets, everyone’s in there, in the same spot.”
“People from Massachusetts, Connecticut ... I think pretty much all of the 48 lower states are represented here in some way, shape or form.”
AMR crews have been busy all week assisting with evacuations.
“Up until about noon time (Wednesday), when we stopped operations because of the weather, we were over as far down south as Fort Myers and up to Tampa doing evacuations of high-risk people in rehab facilities, bringing them inland,” Stawasz said.
“We’re all back here now moving around some of our assets to the south, down in Pompano. Once the storm passes, we’ll go wherever FEMA tells us to go, wherever they decide they need us. We’re kind of uncertain about the track where this thing is going right now.”
Hurricane Ian came ashore Wednesday afternoon near Sanibel Island as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with winds of 150 mph.
According to a 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian was moving north-northeast at 9 mph. It was located 10 miles west-southwest of Punta Gorda and 20 miles northwest of Fort Myers.
Devastating flooding was already occurring late Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in the Fort Myers/Cape Coral area thanks to an extreme storm surge and catastrophic winds.
“I believe here in Orlando the forecast is for us to get the brunt of the storm Thursday morning,” Stawasz said in a phone interview. “It’s pretty windy, and the rain is off and on.”
Local forecasters are predicting “upwards of two feet of rain,” Stawasz said. “That’s clearly going to be a potential issue for a lot of people, I’m sure.”
Stawasz said based on the reports he received from AMR crews earlier in the week about massive amounts of northbound traffic on area roadways, he believes many heeded the advice of state and local officials to evacuate the area.
“I think a lot of people tried to get out of the state, or to higher ground if you will, and ride it out there,” Stawasz said.
Stawasz expects to be in Orlando through at least Sunday, working under the direction of FEMA, state and local EMS agencies.
“It’s very likely that a number of our assets will be here for an extended period of time, at least 14 days,” Stawasz said. “FEMA can extend that based on the conditions on the ground for as long as they want, basically.”