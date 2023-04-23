George Charleston
For George Charleston of Peterborough, using his metal detector is an adventure to possibly find old relics and treasures, such as on this field in Jaffrey on Saturday during the Best of the Northeast Hunt..

 Darrell Halen

Armed with a metal detector and digging tool, Justin Jones discovered an 1852 3-cent coin in the ground of a large field in Jaffrey on Saturday — a discovery he happily showed to other treasure hunters exploring the land.

His find occurred during the five-day Best of the Northeast Hunt (BONE), an annual event that brings enthusiastic metal detector users from various states together for searches of relics and treasures.