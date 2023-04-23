Armed with a metal detector and digging tool, Justin Jones discovered an 1852 3-cent coin in the ground of a large field in Jaffrey on Saturday — a discovery he happily showed to other treasure hunters exploring the land.
His find occurred during the five-day Best of the Northeast Hunt (BONE), an annual event that brings enthusiastic metal detector users from various states together for searches of relics and treasures.
“This is a passion for all of us — the thrill of the hunt, the finds, camaraderie, meeting new people, seeing new places,” said Jones, a Troy resident who served as the “hunt master,” the event’s organizer. “We’re not worried if we find anything or not. It’s about getting out there and having an adventure. It’s the chance, the possibility of finding something interesting, historically significant. It’s just a lot of fun.”
The April 19-23 event, which began with three days of hunting in Rockingham, Vermont, drew nearly 90 people from a variety of states including Maryland, Washington, New York, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky.
Included in the fun were raffles, banquets, prizes for best finds, and a gold panning demonstration and contest.
BONE is held by the Professional Treasure Hunter’s Historical Society, and is overseen by George Streeter, owner of Streeter’s Treasure Hunting Supply in Marlborough, who has more than 40 years experience in treasure hunting.
Jones said organizers consult old maps, atlases, libraries and historical societies to find sites to search and dig.
“We look for areas with a lot of history as far as longevity of use. Early land, hopefully as early at least as the 1700s, that was used through the 1900s, even today,” he said.
Buttons and coins are common finds. For one Vermont participant, a major find was the discovery of what appeared to be a fugio — a former U.S. copper coin that was authorized by Congress in 1787.
“In a lot of cases there were people interacting with the land — farming, recreating for whatever reason. Clothing was not that detailed. Most coins were carried in coin purses. Pockets, which they did have few and far between, were not very good,” said Jones, adding that that some people drilled holes into coins to carry them on strings.
BONE has several rules, including that holes that are dug must later be covered to leave the lands as they were found. It also features lots of familiar faces.
“We tend to keep in touch and meet up,” said Jones, whose favorite discovery over the years was a George Washington presidential inauguration button. “We make a lot of friends from all over the country. We all keep in touch on the phone, messaging, Facebook. We all share our finds, share our experiences and information about new technology (about) metal detectors.”
“We have a lot of great conversations,” he added. “Not all of us know everything about what we’re digging. We might see somebody who digs up something and says, ‘does anyone know what this is?’ and we help each other, teach each other, learn more about it.”
Approximately 65 hunters spent the day in Jaffrey. They walked the field, along Route 124, with their metal detectors and digging tools, stopping when their detector generated a tone to indicate the possibility of an interesting discovery.
“The length of the tone, the volume of the tone or the frequency — higher or lower pitch — will give you an indication as to what (is) under the ground,” Jones said. “They have different tones, volumes and lengths to help us discern: do I want to dig this or is this just trash? Most of them are trying to discriminate between iron-based, non-iron based.”
George Charleston of Peterborough, who has been hunting for close to 10 years, said it’s important to carefully move a detector.
“If you swing too fast, move too fast, you miss a lot of stuff,” he said.
Charleston said midday that he wouldn’t be disappointed if he didn’t find anything he considered interesting. Like others, the appeal is the adventure and spending time outside.
But he’s enjoyed success — discovering a silver dime, dated around 1860, at a search of an old apple orchard in Lyndeborough last year. Last week, he found an old clamp and a silver Tiffany bracelet.
“Sometimes you have to dig 99 pieces of trash before you find one good thing,” said Chris Plante, of Candia, who last year found an 1820 Navy uniform cuff button. “Eventually, when you dig enough holes, you’ll find something good.”
BONE raises money for various nonprofits and has funded the donation of metal detectors at libraries in Fitzwilliam and Marlborough for patrons to use.
The event was scheduled to conclude on Sunday with a seeded hunt in Harrisville where more than 1,000 coins and tokens, some of which were for metal detector prizes, were planted in a farm yard by organizers.
That way, everyone leaves the event with something, said Jones, even if they didn’t find something they considered awesome.