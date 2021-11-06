SOMERSWORTH -- The story of 37-year-old Katie Merrihew may never be fully known. She was killed last Tuesday around 10 p.m. while trying to cross the northbound lane of Route 108 near the Shell gas station and convenience store in Somersworth.
Like the dark clothing Merrihew was wearing that night, her life, as least recently, was lived in the shadows of the homeless encampment across the street.
It was an accident where there was no indication of impairment or improper speed by the driver, police reported.
"It was a dark area of roadway," Somersworth police Lt. Mathew Duval said. "It would have been difficult to see her. The man (driver) remained on scene. He was distraught, but it seems it was a tragic accident."
As overnight temperatures dip to at or near freezing, Somersworth police are preparing for the difficult task of removing the remaining homeless population from the area around Willand Pond. The last estimate by police and welfare officials was that 30 to 40 were clustered in small- and medium-size tents and makeshift homes across the 100-acre tract of private, undeveloped property.
The eviction process will begin Monday morning at 9.
Teams of three police officers each with EMTs and welfare personnel on standby will enter the thickly wooded area off Route 108 near the Somersworth-Dover line and go from tent to tent escorting the remaining dwellers off the property. Wagons are being made available to assist them in moving their belongings.
“Our goal is not to arrest people, but to have them safely leave the property,” Somersworth Police Captain Timothy McLin said Friday.
McLin uses the term “procedural justice” to describe what he says is the execution of lawful official trespass orders that were delivered to the homeless residents last week, giving them until Monday to vacate the private property.
McLin’s obvious sensitivity to the circumstances is balanced with a need to enforce the law. He says the calls for police and medical services have escalated as the population of the camp grew over the last many months, precipitated in part by evictions from other low-cost housing in the area.
One welfare official says the calls for police and medical services have been out of proportion to the number and area involved. According to police, it includes assaults, thefts of property, drug overdoses, fires and domestic violence calls.
In the background, McLin says, are the common factors of homelessness including substance abuse and mental health problems. Officials agree these are not the factors in every case, but they are in many, and they inform which options and services may be available.
Temporary or transitional housing includes public and privately funded shelters across the region that have low, medium and high barriers for entrance, according to public welfare officials, just as they do for the strained housing market.
Shelter beds are at near capacity across the state, according to David Balian, Dover’s public welfare director. The shortage of affordable housing makes it nearly impossible to resettle some of the homeless population, even with the assistance of housing vouchers..
“They have housing vouchers but can’t find a landlord to take them, because 100 others have lined up to take the apartment. It’s a supply and demand issue,” Balian said.
Nonetheless, after weeks of planning led by the Community Action Partnership, police and area welfare officials, the camp clearing was timed at the beginning of the month because it's when many of the homeless have their monthly Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or disability checks and have income available, expanding their options.
One homeless resident of the encampment who identified herself only as “Christina” said recently that, like herself, many Willand Pond dwellers were former residents of the Amazon trailer park in Rochester and were evicted over the past several months.
“Each story is different,” she said. Many of the problems stem from methamphetamine drug use, she acknowledged, adding that “Unfortunately, mental health problems, which no one comprehends, is also part of it.”
Earlier last week, when officials gathered to brief each other on the eviction resettlement plans, about 11 of 22 camp tent sites in the Willand Pond woods remained “active” with about 30 individuals, according to Balian.
He says that police and outreach teams have been regularly visiting the sites in an effort to engage with the remaining residents, bringing water, informational flyers and even offering to help carry out belongings.
He estimated Friday that about a third of those vacating the camp have been seen at the Strafford County Extreme Weather Warming Center located at 30 Willand Drive in Somersworth, where showers, laundry and offers of services have been available just as they will be Monday.
Normally, the warming center is for life-threatening weather events, for example, at night during extreme cold weather. However, the evacuation of the camp together with the current limited shelter capacity in the region has prompted discussions between Somersworth and Dover officials about expanding the hours.
Balian gave credit to the outreach teams from the Community Action Partners of New Hampshire and police, for working together on what he characterized as an extremely difficult situation bordering on a health emergency.
“It’s dirty, unhealthy and there is no sanitation, no water, no trash receptacles,” he said. It was only a matter of time, he said, when the conditions got so bad that serious illness would result.