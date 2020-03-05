Mike Beauregard’s life is about to change.
On Saturday, the disabled U.S. Army veteran who battles multiple sclerosis will finally get the chance to use the new 725-square-foot handicapped-accessible addition that was built onto his Raymond home.
It’s something that he thought might not be possible a few years ago when he faced challenges while trying to find the right contractor to get the work done through a nearly $90,000 grant from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ specially adapted housing program.
But thanks to Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity and an army of volunteers, the project that added a first-floor handicapped-accessible master bedroom, bathroom, a hallway, a renovated kitchen and other improvements is now complete.
“Everything came out better than expected,” said the 54-year-old Beauregard.
Habitat for Humanity will officially hand over the keys to the new addition Saturday morning with its board of directors, staff, and many of the volunteers and local businesses who worked on the project on hand to celebrate.
“We are so grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the VA and to make a difference in the lives of those who served our country. It’s been amazing to witness the generosity and support shown by the local veteran population, businesses and all who came out to help build the Beauregards’ new space,” said Marcie Bergan, executive director of Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity.
The organization has focused on “veteran build” projects in Strafford and Rockingham counties and continues to provide families with affordable homeownership opportunities.
The Beauregard project broke ground last August with help from volunteers, community members and businesses who donated time, in-kind services and construction materials.
The addition will allow him to live on one level, which will make a big difference for Beauregard, who often uses his electric wheelchair because of his multiple sclerosis.
Beauregard eventually connected with Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity after the New Hampshire Union Leader published a story about his struggles on Jan. 5, 2017.
He said the story got the attention of Sean Morrison, a former Epping state representative, and Dover’s Matt Mayberry, a former New Hampshire Republican Party vice chairman now running for Congress.
Beauregard has now promised to do his part to give back to Habitat for Humanity by volunteering at events and advocating for the organization that did so much for him.
For Beauregard, the project’s completion is bittersweet.
“I’ve met a lot of new people, made a lot of friends. It’s going to feel odd not seeing them every Thursday and Saturday. I’m going to miss that part,” he said.