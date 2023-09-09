Clear the tracks

Jack Mahany of Intervale started riding the rails as a train engineer at Story Land in Glen when he was 17.

 provided by Story Land

At Story Land, Mother Goose lives in Mother Goose Manor — near London Bridge, which is falling down.

Wearing a purple dress with matching apron and cradling a stuffed toy goose, she’s a storybook character come to life — a fairy godmotherly, grandmotherly soul whose mission is to widen eyes, warm hearts, and spark imagination that never grows old.

Mother Goose

Mother Goose, also known as Sharon Goldsmith of Fryeburg, Maine, has been sharing nursery rhymes with children for 15 years at Story Land.
Never Never Land at Story Land

Ruth Anna Powell of Florissant, Colorado, and Raul Calderon of Waterbury, Connecticut, played Tinker Bell and Peter Pan this summer at Story Land.