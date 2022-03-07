A spokesman for the New Hampshire Retirement System says it has three investments in Russian assets with a combined value of just under $4 million — or 0.0003% of a total portfolio of nearly $12 billion.
Moscow’s stock market is already amid one of its worst crashes in history. The Russian Trade Index dropped 23.6% between Feb. 22 and Feb. 25, and is expected to fall even lower.
The United States’ largest pension funds, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and California State Teachers’ Retirement System, both have funds invested in Russian assets. A spokesperson for CalPERS told Reuters that the fund has $900 million in exposure to Russia. CalSTRS has approximately $800 million in Russian exposure, according to Reuters.
The NHRS has three investments in Russian assets, according to Marty Konlon, director of communications and legislative affairs for the state’s pension fund. As of March 1, the combined value of these investments was just under $4 million, or 0.0003% of a total portfolio of nearly $12 billion.
NHRS has no direct holdings in Belarus, Konlon said in an email.
The NHRS’ specific investments are:
• The Artisan Partners portfolio (foreign stocks) contains Sberbank and Norilsk Nickel held as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) valued as of Feb. 28, at approximately $450,000 and $3 million, respectively. ADRs are a U.S. bank-issued certificate representing shares in a foreign company for trade on American stock exchanges. Currently there is no market for these ADRs.
• The Brandywine Global Investment Management portfolio (foreign bonds) contains a Russian bond. It is a Russian Sovereign bond with a fair market value of approximately $400,000 as of March 1.
The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued sanctions against Russia and as a result NHRS cannot sell or trade this bond. The NHRS Independent Investment Committee will discuss the status of these investments at its next meeting on March 18, Konlon said.