Miss Winnipesaukee Ashley Marsh was crowned Miss New Hampshire 2021 on Saturday night at the Armory at the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester.
She competed against 25 women in the 75th competition, which returned after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marsh, a graduate student at Springfield College, received a $20,000 scholarship. The Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Organization gave out more than $100,000 in scholarships as part of the event.
Candice Dolloff, a Miss New Hampshire board member, posted about Marsh’s win on Facebook.
“I have watched Ashley grow through this program over the years since my days of judging local competitions and it was so special to see all of her hard work pay off!” Dolloff wrote.
Marsh will compete in the 94th Miss America competition in December 2021 at Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut. The Miss America Organization is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Sarah Tubbs served as Miss New Hampshire for the previous two years.